Killer robots, increasingly used, are under pressure for prohibition – International

It may have looked like a disguised conclave of the United Nations (UN), but a meeting this week in Geneva was closely watched by experts in artificial intelligence, military strategy, disarmament and humanitarian law.

The reason for the interest? killer robots – drones, guns and bombs that decide for themselves, with artificial brains, attack and kill each other – and what should be done, or not, to regulate or banish them.

Once the stuff of sci-fi movies like the Terminator and RoboCop franchises, the assassin robots, more technically known as lethal autonomous weapons, were invented and tested at a fast pace with little supervision. Some prototypes were even used in real conflicts.

The evolution of these machines is possibly considered an event of high importance for armed conflicts, similar to the invention of gunpowder and nuclear bombs.

This year, for the first time, most of the 125 nations that are party to an agreement called the Convention on Conventional Weapons said they wanted to limit killer robots. But the proposal was contested by the countries that are developing these weapons, mainly the United States and Russia.

The group’s meeting ended on Friday with only a vague statement about considering possible measures acceptable to all. Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, an alliance of non-governmental organizations that is trying to ban the use of such weapons, said the conclusion seemed “drastically succinct.”

What is the Convention on Conventional Weapons?

Sometimes known as the Inhuman Weapons Convention, it is a set of rules that prohibits or restricts weapons considered to cause unnecessary, unjustifiable, and indiscriminate suffering, such as incendiary bombs, blinding laser weapons, and landmines that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians. The convention has no rules for killer robots.

What exactly are killer robots?

Opinions vary on the exact definition, but they are widely regarded as weapons that make decisions with little or no human involvement. Rapid improvements in robotics, artificial intelligence and image recognition are making such weapons possible.

The drones that the US has used extensively in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere are not considered robots because they are remotely operated by people who pick targets and decide whether to fire.

What stands out about them?

For war strategists, weapons offer the promise of keeping soldiers out of harm’s way and making decisions faster than a human could, giving more battlefield responsibilities to autonomous systems like pilotless drones and driverless tanks, who decide independently when to attack.

What are the objections?

Critics argue that it is morally unacceptable to attribute lethal decision making to machines, regardless of technological sophistication. How does a machine tell an adult from a child, a soldier with a bazooka from a civilian with a broom, an enemy combatant from a wounded or surrendering soldier?

“Fundamentally, autonomous weapons systems raise ethical questions for society in replacing human life-and-death decisions with sensors, software and machine processing,” said Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross and staunch opponent of robots murderers, at the Conference in Geneva.

What do those who oppose a new deal say?

Some, like Russia, insist that any decision on limits must be unanimous – in effect, giving opponents the right of veto.

The US argues that existing international laws are sufficient and that banning autonomous weapons technology would be rash. The country’s representative at the conference, Joshua Dorosin, proposed a non-binding “code of conduct” for the use of killer robots — an idea that disarmament advocates dismissed as a delay maneuver.

Franz-Stefan Gady, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said “the arms race for autonomous weapons systems is already underway and will not be canceled anytime soon.”

Is there conflict in the defense system over killer robots?

Yes. As technology becomes more advanced, there has been a reluctance to use autonomous weapons in confrontations because of fear of making mistakes, said Gady.

“Can military commanders trust the judgment of autonomous weapons systems? The current answer is clearly ‘no’ and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” he said.

The debate over autonomous weapons has reached Silicon Valley. In 2018, Google said it would not renew a contract with the Pentagon after thousands of its employees signed a letter protesting the company’s work on a program that uses artificial intelligence to interpret images that could be used to pick drone targets. The company also created new ethical guidelines prohibiting the use of its technology for weapons and espionage.

Others believe the US isn’t moving enough to compete with rivals.

In October, former US Air Force chief software officer Nicolas Chaillan told the Financial Times that he resigned from his post because of what he saw as poor technological progress within the US military, particularly in the use of artificial intelligence. He said policymakers are slowed down by ethical issues, while countries like China continue to forge ahead.

Where have autonomous weapons been used?

There aren’t many confirmed examples of armed conflicts, but critics point to some incidents that show the technology’s potential.

In March, UN researchers said a “lethal autonomous weapons system” had been used by the government-backed army in Libya against militia soldiers. A drone called the Kargu-2, manufactured by a Turkish defense company, tracked and attacked fighter jets as they fled a missile attack, according to the report, which made it unclear whether any humans were controlling the drones.

In the 2020 war for the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, Azerbaijan fought Armenia with attack drones and missiles that roamed the skies until it detected the signal from a target they had been assigned to.

What happens now?

Many disarmament advocates said the conference’s conclusion reinforced what they described as a determination to push for a new deal in the coming years, such as those banning landmines and cluster bombs.

Daan Kayser, an autonomous weapons expert at PAX, a peace advocacy group based in the Netherlands, said the conference’s failure to reach an agreement or even to negotiate on the killer robots was “a really clear sign that the Convention on Conventional Weapons was not qualified for the task.”

Noel Sharkey, an artificial intelligence expert and chairman of the International Committee on Robot Weapons Control, said the meeting demonstrated that a new agreement was preferable to more convention deliberations.

“There was a sense of urgency in the room,” he said, “if there is no change, we are not prepared to stay on this issue for long.” / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA