Know when the term begins

Share Tweet Share Share Email



New value of the minimum wage in 2022: Find out when it comes into effect The minimum wage is expected to rise from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210.44 in 2022. The value does not represent a real increase and is based only on the most recent government projection for the inflation accumulated in 2021. Under the Constitution, the government is obliged to at least maintain the purchasing power of the minimum wage, that is, to correct the value for inflation.

The index used to calculate the readjustment is the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which should close 2021 at 10.04%, according to the latest forecast from the Ministry of Economy, from November. The previous forecast was 6.2%.

The new minimum wage takes effect in January, after the government defines its value in a provisional measure. It may be that he will change until then, if the INPC is different from the estimated one.

Retirement, unemployment insurance, allowance and BPC

Due to the increase in the inflation forecast, the government sent, on December 9, a letter suggesting changes in the Budget Bill of 2022.

The document points to the need for “adjustments” in the amounts of mandatory expenses for next year, which are based on the minimum wage, such as retirement and pensions, unemployment insurance, salary bonuses and BPC (Continued Cash Benefit).

When the minimum wage goes up, these benefits go up as well. With that, the government will have to spend another R$ 39 billion.

The official letter also points out the need to include new expenses in the Budget, because of Auxílio Brasil (another R$54.6 billion), Auxílio Gás (R$1.9 billion) and the purchase of vaccines (R$4, 5 billion).

Inflation will lead to the biggest readjustment since 2016

If the 10.04% readjustment is confirmed, it should be the biggest since 2016.

See the values ​​of the last readjustments:

2021: 5.22% (BRL 1,100)

2020: 4.7% (BRL 1,045)

2019: 4.61% (BRL 998)

2018: 1.81% (BRL 954)

2017: 6.48% (BRL 937)

2016: 11.6% (BRL 880)

Increase in 2021 was below inflation

In 2021, the government readjusted the minimum wage below inflation, contrary to what the Constitution determines. The INPC accumulated in the previous year was 5.45%, above the 5.22% projected by the government when it defined the increase.

As a result, the amount was R$ 2 below what it should have, with an impact on workers and on those who receive retirement benefits, unemployment insurance and social benefits.

As the minimum wage was defined before the consolidated inflation of the previous year was released, it is normal for there to have been a difference. The same happened in 2020, but the government corrected the value before the arrival of February, which did not happen this year.

The R$2 less allowed the government to refrain from paying a total of R$702 million in 2021, according to calculations by the economic team.

In August, Bruno Funchal, then Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, stated that the R$ 2 that were not incorporated into the minimum in 2021 could be included in the 2022 amount.













