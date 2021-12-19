Kyrie Irving Joins NBA Health Protocol

A few hours after the Brooklyn Nets confirmed his return to the court, star Kyrie Irving entered NBA health protocol and can now postpone his debut by five days. According to journalist Shams Charania, from the website The Athletic, the team released the information this Saturday. Besides him, the Nets also confirmed that Kevin Durant will also embezzle the team for the same reason.

Irving’s problem, however, would be a little different. According to reporter Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News, the athlete had his test confirmed for COVID or inconclusive. So, as he was not vaccinated, the shipowner will have to wait five days between one test and another. In Durant’s case, however, it will only be two days because he has gone through the entire vaccination process.

So, with Durant’s confirmation, the Nets have few players available to face the Orlando Magic this Saturday night. To make matters worse, pivot Nicolas Claxton has a wrist injury and is doubtful for the match. Besides them, there are James Harden, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Paul Millsap, James Johnson and Jevon Carter (health protocol) and Joe Harris, injured. With so many embezzlements, the Nets is closing a contract with the center wing Wenyen Gabriel, who was in the Wisconsin Herd, of the G-League.

Troubled Irving Season

Kyrie Irving’s entry into NBA health protocol is yet another chapter in her troubled season. The Brooklyn Nets board removed the player from basketball activities and opened talks for a possible exchange, but his market value would have dropped to such an extent that few proposals would have arrived.

Irving would return to the court due to the excess of players away and it was expected that he would play as early as next week. With the realization that he would be infected, the player will still take a while to return, but his situation should not change when the other athletes are available.

