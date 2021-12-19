Kyrie Irving tests positive for covid-19 the day after her return

Kyrie Irving tested positive for covid-19 just one day after it was reported that the Brooklyn Nets were allowing him to rejoin the team to play in the NBA. In addition to him, it was also announced today that Kevin Durant has a coronavirus and is embezzling the team.

As soon as he was released by the club, the 29-year-old shipowner entered directly into the League’s health and safety protocols against the coronavirus, to check his health, and one of the tests carried out was positive.

The player is anti-vaccine and was away from the club for not being able to play in the matches that the Nets play at home, because in New York City it is mandatory to present the vaccine passport to be indoors with a large flow of public, such as a basketball gym.

However, the wave of coronavirus infections affecting the NBA is wreaking havoc on the Nets, who have added nine positive team members – including Irving – and thus allowed Irving to rejoin the team, even to throw only the clashes out of House.

“Several months ago, we made a decision that was based on what was best for the team. Now everyone agrees. We are sitting here in front of a list that has been decimated over the past few days. it’s the best decision for this team at the moment we’re dealing with it,” explained Sean Marks, general manager of the Nets.

Irving will continue to be able to participate only in away games and will only be able to enter the court if he tests negative in five tests on consecutive days. Also, because he has not been vaccinated, he will be tested every day.