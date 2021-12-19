Larissa Manoela celebrates Globo’s party: ‘Loving to work at this firm’

Larissa Manoela shared a photo album of the TV Globo get-together, weeks before debuting as its first protagonist on the network, in the next 6 pm soap opera, “Além da Ilusão”, scheduled for February 2022.

In the photos, the actress posed alone, highlighting her all-black look, and with her co-stars Carol Dalla Rosa, Ricky Tavares and Marcos Veras, in addition to the plot’s author, Alessandra Poggi. In the story, Larissa will give life to the twins Isadora and Elisa, who will make a romantic relationship with Davi, played by Rafa Vitti, in two different phases.

“Glô’s party moments (I’m intimate huh, TV Globo). Loving so much to work in this ‘firm’ with these beautiful and talented people, right Carol Dalla Rosaa?”, wrote the actress in the caption of the post, made this afternoon, playing with his intimacy with the station and with his soap opera colleagues.

In the comments, friends of Larissa left messages celebrating the actress’ joy and praising her production for the party.

“Oh, great to see you with your eyes shining with happiness. It goes with everything”, wrote Marcos Veras. “Beautiful, my love”, declared the presenter Maisa.

Just this week, the actress shared her first image characterized as one of the protagonists of “Além da Ilusão”, alongside Rafa Vitti, celebrating the advance of the production of the telenovela.

“Ready to go Beyond Illusion? Making a dream come true, overflowing with emotion. Isadora & Davi. 2022 on TV Globo”.