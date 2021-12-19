Lawyer says Itapemirim can be punished after flight cancellation

This Friday (17), Grupo Itapemirim temporarily suspended all operations of its airline, ITA, for an internal restructuring. With the interruption of flights, thousands of people were surprised and a riot formed at airports. In an interview with CNN, this Saturday (18), the lawyer specializing in consumer law Maria Inês Dolci said that the company can be punished for cancellations, and that the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) should intervene in the impasse.

“There are more than 50,000 passengers who are currently in a situation with no alternatives and, therefore, the company can be punished for that. The consumer can of course be relocated between other airlines, this possibility exists, but there must be a solution at least immediately, to prevent the consumer from going to airports and waiting for a solution that is not arriving, this is regrettable. situation,” said the lawyer.

Anac informed this Saturday that it subpoenaed the group Itapemirim, to comply with measures to assist passengers who have booked flights canceled by the company.

“The most important thing at this moment is for the consumer to have the company’s contacts, to have someone at the airport. Anac has to demand that clear information be provided to the consumer, with alternatives, and this is all analyzed on a case-by-case basis. You have to provide a solution for the passenger, especially now at the end of the year”, said the specialist.

In the case of flight cancellations, the lawyer explains that the company is obliged to provide information to the consumer before he arrives at the airport.

“Offering options is extremely important so that the consumer knows what the alternatives are, always being documented, it is very important. It’s no use having an e-mail just as a channel for the consumer to get in touch, you have to have other forms of contact and know how he will do it, what the solution will be on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

THE CNN, the lawyer explained that if the consumer purchased a ticket through a travel agency, she is also co-responsible, and the consumer who has no solution has to complain to the consumer protection agencies. “You have to complain on that government platform too (consumidor.gov); many airports also have a special civil court, where the consumer can file his claim, and of course, everything with evidence, filed, for a possible lawsuit if necessary”.

According to Anac, ITA will need to update the agency on the necessary measures to honor tickets sold and re-accommodate customers who are without flights. The agency advises that injured passengers contact the ITA, and that they do not attend the airports without having valid tickets.

*Produced by Renata Souza, from CNN (under supervision of Layane Serrano)