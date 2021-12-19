Leader in polls, Lula has given few clues as to what his economic program will be like – Economy

The possibility of the former governor Geraldo Alckmin be the vice-presidential candidate on the ex-president’s ticket. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has made many wonder whether this eventual political alliance for the 2022 elections can be extended to the economic field or would be restricted to agreements for the formation of regional platforms.

Leader in polls with a long distance from the president Jair Bolsonaro, Lula has given few clues as to what his economic program will be like. In 2003, he assembled an economic team that bypassed many of the ideas championed by the party’s most influential economists.

The PT’s strategy now is to continue with the internal debate (very heated and disputed) around the program and leave for much later positions on what it intends to do in 2023 in the economy, if it confirms the current favoritism and wins the elections .

“In the parallel campaign of economists, we have wild neoliberalism of speech: Guedes Spreadsheet Progressive Neoliberalism: Meirelles, shepherd, Arminian and Company (C’est là même chose) new fiscal developmentalism: Marconi and Benevides and in the PT the debate continues”, posted this week the former PT finance minister Nelson Barbosa, in an almost subliminal message to say the following: it’s not now.

For now, the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, says that the party does not intend to publicize the economic plan and that Lula is its own spokesperson in the area with a history to show.

The PT does not have a program yet, but it does have a document – ​​the Plan for the Reconstruction and Transformation of Brazil – which contains proposals, although it is clear in saying in advance that all suggestions can be revisited.

During the pandemic, PT made several suggestions and presented a PEC to increase investments with a specific budget. You can already get an idea that increasing public investments will be a priority to activate growth. The opposite of what Bolsonaro’s team has been doing with Paulo Guedes.

It is understandable that Lula now does not want to fall into the trap of those who demand his speech to reduce fiscal uncertainties. He is not a government, and the current problems are Bolsonaro’s responsibility.

But those who think that, as he is way ahead in the polls, he will win the elections without making any economic signals are deluded. For those who want to get an idea of ​​what Lula intends to do, it is better to pay attention to who he is not talking to, rather than who he is talking to.

*REPORTER OF ECONOMY IN BRASILIA