Leila Pereira is warned and Palmeiras striker is offered to São Paulo rival

Palmeiras has already started its reformulation for the 2022 season, with the arrival of some athletes such as midfielder Eduard Atuesta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba (ex-International). In addition to the reinforcements, Palmeiras have already announced the departure of Felipe Melo, who will go to Fluminense, and goalkeeper Jaílson, who was announced by Cruzeiro. However, in addition to Melo and Jaílson, Palmeiras should still announce more departures.

One of the players who should leave the club is striker Luiz Adriano, who was little used in the final stretch of the season for Palmeiras. The striker was involved in controversies with the fans of Verdão, who were dissatisfied with the striker’s performance in the season. The athlete’s performance last season and Luiz Adriano’s unsustainable situation with the fans, makes Verdão enter into a phase of termination with the player.

According to information gathered by journalist Samir Carvalho, forward Luiz Adriano would have been offered to São Paulo, which is looking for a 9 shirt for next season. The possibility would have pleased the Tricolor, which would be in negotiations with the representatives of the 34-year-old athlete. During his time at Verdão, Luiz Adriano scored 32 goals in 104 games and, in addition to São Paulo, he aroused the interest of Arab clubs and Qatar, who carried out surveys for the athlete.

While the board decides the future of Luiz Adriano, the Palmeiras squad is totally on vacation and will only return to training on January 5th, when Verdão should start preparing for Paulistão 2022 and for the Club World Cup, which takes place in February in the UAE. The debut of Verdão in the 2022 season, should happen on January 26th, by Paulistão, against Ponte Preta.