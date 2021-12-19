Liverpool investor in the Cruise? President reveals “proposals coming” from interested parties | cruise

More Cruise News

FAQs Cruzeiro SAF: questions and answers about the club-company plan in Raposa

– Together we have to make the best decision and define the proposals that are already coming. It’s been known to us that they would have things in hand to sit and talk.

The process now will be to evaluate the offers, which will be from international groups, and see which project is the best for the Minas Gerais club. The club expects to be able to resolve the situation by the first quarter of 2022.

At the meeting, the former superintendent of Cruzeiro’s ombudsman and internal audit, Aloísio Vasconcellos, said he was rooting for the proposal by Fenway Sports Group, owner of Liverpool and of baseball and hockey clubs.

– The negotiation is international. There will be proposals from all sides. I support the Bank of Boston proposal, which has links to XP, because they own Liverpool, which is the best organized and best managed football club in Europe. He was even world champion and later world runner-up.

However, the name was not confirmed by the directors of Cruzeiro. Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was asked if the investor would own Liverpool, but said he would not speak in names.

– (Laughter) we’re not going to name names, no

Former president of Raposa and member of the board of directors of Cruzeiro, Alvimar Perrella, also said he could not comment on names either.

– I can’t speak in names, and we don’t speak in names either

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was also asked what value the Cruzeiro will be negotiated with the investor. He said he couldn’t comment either.

– Value is something that is not publicized, because, from the moment I put it, I create a level. And everyone can think in a different way. Depending on the investment, whether it is spot or forward, depending on what the investor adds, whether a player will be brought. The priority depends on the investor and is sitting down and putting together a business plan. Whoever comes to the Cruise, understands the reality of the Cruise.