Liziane Gutierrez extrapolated all the limits of Record after attitude and is banned from the channel

Liziane Gutierrez it was only known on the internet. However, he won an opportunity from Record to participate in The Farm 2021 and take their shacks there.

Learn all about The Farm in the coverage of RD1

However, she did not know how to enjoy the lemons and made them a very sour lemonade. During her participation, she was completely erased.

Putting herself in the position of victim, she was passive aggressive. It has not fulfilled its promises to the four winds before entering the program.

The last attempt to cause happened at the last party of confinement, when he broke out simultaneously and uncontrollably breaking several rules.

Without a clear strategy, the woman threw a drink at Erasmo, pushed Lary Bottino and even ripped to Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos that they were single.

In light of this, she achieved the great feat of being banned from the only station in which she would have been able to gain some space, had she been right in her attitudes.

Their participation in A Fazenda is nothing like that of Andressa Urach in 2013 or of Luiza Ambiel last year, which made them a dish full of opportunities for Record.

Lacking charisma, Liziane didn’t get 1% of the popular appeal from the program’s audience. If I had at least that, I would be in credit with the channel.

But as nothing worked, she ended up being banned from the network, with no right to participate in the grand final party and in the post-confinement laundry.

The woman received the same treatment as Nego do Borel, who was expelled on charges of abuse against Dayane Mello.

On top of that, she carried with her the displeasure of being the first eliminated of the season, disappearing from everywhere after her departure.

This is different from what happened to Kerline Cardoso, from BBB 21, who was also the first rejected, but knew how to turn the situation in her favor and enter the media game of promoting entertainment for people.

Gutierrez had several attempts to redeem herself with the public, but she didn’t know how to use any of them and only reinforced the rancidity that viewers already had of her.

With information from columnist Leo Dias.

Liziane Gutierrez vents after being vetoed

To iG Gente, the famous lamented the fact that she couldn’t have cheered for her friend, Rich Melquiades, winner of the rural reality edition.

“Of course I wanted to be there today to see Rico win, but it happens. All I can do is root for Rico. There are a lot of people there who don’t like him, but are there engaging him. I’m ‘team rich’ long before he was favorite. Obviously I’m shaken, I wish I had gone. I’m not going to outdo it. I wanted to go, but I understand Record’s rules”, said Liziane.

Gutierrez was barred from the final of A Fazenda after the last party of the reality show, which took place on the 15th. On that occasion, the model pushed Lary Bottino and threw a drink at Erasmo Viana. About what happened, Liziane doesn’t regret what she did.

“I don’t regret anything and I won’t be a hypocrite. I’m not going to do the same as the light hand, which said it was shaken and then made fun of the situation. I don’t change personality with each passing day”, completed.