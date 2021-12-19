LNF: For an unprecedented title, Cascavel receives Magnus, who still wants the bi

The champion of the 2021 season of the National Futsal League (LNF) will be known this Sunday (19). From 11:00 am (Brasilia time), Cascavel and Magnus face off at the Neva gym, in Cascavel (PR), with live broadcast from TV Brazil.

The first confrontation is over. Now, it’s all or nothing worth the title of #LNF2021 🏆

Next Sunday, December 19, at 11 am, there is the last duel of the season.

Live stream from @sportv, LNFTV, @TVBrasil and @tvculture . #FinalsLNF2021 #CASxMAG pic.twitter.com/7xUGoCCZeO — LNF (@lnfontime) December 15, 2021



Serpente Tricolor is in advantage for having won the first game of the final by 3-1, last Sunday (12), in Sorocaba (SP). THE TV Brazil broadcast the duel. Ernani (two goals) and Zequinha swung the São Paulo net, and wing Leozinho cashed. The people from Paraná ensure the unprecedented cup in the event of a tie. Cachorrão has to win in normal time and in overtime to win a 2020 repeat and keep the title.

Cascavel’s campaign is already historic, as the team had never reached the LNF final. Excited, the fans sold out, in just four hours, the approximately 1,300 tickets offered for sale last Monday (13). The team had two athletes listed for the championship selection, elected by the votes of more than 30 thousand fans: the fixed Carlão e Roni, top scorer in the League alongside pivot Dieguinho (Joinville), with 17 goals.

“[O segundo jogo] it will have to be different because they [Magnus] need to win in normal time and overtime. I think they will be more aggressive and we have to pay extra attention. We’ll have to prepare even better than in the first game”, said Roni in an interview on the LNF website.



Magnus, in turn, disputes the fifth final of the National League and may lift the trophy for the biggest futsal championship in the country for the third time in eight years of history. The current champion also had two athletes in the LNF selection (wingers Leandro Lino and Leozinho), in addition to coach Ricardinho. Another highlight is the Cigar pivot, which shares the team’s artillery with the fixed and captain Rodrigo, both with ten goals.

“I believe that our team didn’t play as well as they usually play at home. I believe we are able to play a great game there in Cascavel. We are very confident in doing everything better: scoring and attacking. I’m sure we’re going to get out of there with the title”, said Cigar, also on the National League website.

It will be the second clash between Magnus and Cascavel in 2021. In July, they played for the semifinals of the Taça Brasil, in Dourados (MS), with a 4-1 victory in São Paulo. Last year, Cachorrão and Serpente Tricolor dueled for the quarterfinals of the LNF. After tying 3-3 as a visitor, Sorocaba’s team won at home by 6-2 and advanced to the stage.

