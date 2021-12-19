Lottery bet where Bolsonaro made ‘fake’ hits the corner and wins R$ 40,000 · Jornal Midiamax

The Mega Sena draw held last Saturday (18th) did not make new millionaires, but three bets made in Mato Grosso do Sul will take around R$ 40 thousand for matching 5 dozen of the draw, held at Espaçoo Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The dozens were drawn “02-08-34-38-47-51”. This was the last draw held before the “Mega da Virada”, on the night of the next 31st, and which has an estimated prize of R$ 350 million.

In all, among the three lucky ones from MS, two winning bets were placed in Campo Grande – at Lotérica do Mercadão and Lotérica Popular – and another in Dourados, through the Caixa application. Each bet will lead to a jackpot of R$40,082.94. On the court, 46 bets also made in MS will earn R$875.67 from various cities in the state. Click HERE to check the locations.

It is worth remembering that it was at the Lotérica do Mercadão that the president Jair Bolsonaro placed a bet last Monday (13), during a surprise visit to the site, due to bad weather that prevented the presence of the presidential delegation to Carmelo Peralta, in Paraguay, where the cornerstone of a point between Peralta and Porto Murtinho would be laid.

Mega da Virada, the draw that usually pays the biggest prize of the year, receives bets until the next 31st.

