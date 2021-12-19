Luciano Huck and Angelica’s son beauty steals the scene in the act with his father. Photos!

Luciano Huck and his eldest son, Joaquim, were photographed leaving a condominium in Joá, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday (18th). Angélica’s son, wearing a dress shirt, drew attention for his beauty when leaving a party with his father, according to information from the paparazzo. The height of the young man also stole the show in the clicks: at 16, the young man is already taller than the presenter, who played with the situation in a record on social networks.

In his book, “From Door to Door”, Huck revealed the personality of the eldest son, whose voice was compared to his father. “Joaquim is a curious and interested guy. I can sit with him at any table, with all kinds of people, from anywhere, with the certainty that he will manage. Fine people, good company, he usually makes the family fall in love. laugh with a smart and sarcastic sense of humor. I see myself a lot in him, I see a lot of the teenager I was. My partner, my friend,” said the new Sunday commander of TV Globo.

Joaquim turned 16 on March 8 and received a tribute from his mother on social media. “The day of my Joaquim, my firstborn! He showed me the meaning of everything! He showed me my strength and what unconditional love was!”, began the presenter. “He was born on International Women’s Day as a gift! A beautiful, intelligent and sensitive gift. How lucky I am to be a woman! To be your mother!”, continued the presenter, the target of praise for displaying natural beauty in photos.

Angelica talks about the relationship with Joaquim’s girlfriend: ‘Nice mother-in-law’

In July, Angelica spoke about her relationship with Manoela, Joaquim’s girlfriend, and assured her that she is not a jealous mother-in-law. “I found myself a very cool mother-in-law,” he said in an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira. The presenter, whose new work on TV will be a show on astrology on HBO Max, said that she seeks to stay close to the teenager and other friends of her eldest son.

“I love my girlfriend, I love having them together and I want my house always full with many young people, with that group of joy. I’ll always do everything to have them always close, I’ll always try to add friends, boyfriends because this their energy is really good,” said Luciano Huck’s wife. The presenter also commented on her son’s personality. Joaquim is a very smart boy, who likes to know, he is curious as a father and he has a keen sensitivity like me. This mix is ​​cool”, he analyzes.