Lucky Day Result 545 today, 12/18; prize is BRL 700 thousand – Country

In contest 545, the Lucky Day will draw a prize of R$700 thousand. If you want to follow up, the draw will take place at 20:00 this Saturday by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.00.

545 CONTEST LUCK DAY RESULT

21 – 19 – 12 – 06 – 26 – 01 – 22

How to play on Lucky Day?

To participate, you need to choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 that are available, plus “1 Month of Luck”. Thus, each contest draws seven numbers and a “Lucky Month”. You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 3,6,9 or 12 consecutive contests).

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Be over 18 years old;
  • Have a CPF;
  • Have an email;
  • Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

  • Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
  • Inform your personal data;
  • Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
  • Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.


