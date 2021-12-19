Luísa proves that a lover has no home and leaves the country without R$50. TV News

Luísa’s (Mariana Ximenes) suffering will not end this week in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The noblewoman will even leave behind the country house where she meets Pedro (Selton Mello). She will return to Europe in a hurry so as not to be arrested for having falsified Samuel’s (Michel Gomes) manumission letter — and without receiving the aforementioned R$50 from Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) on the Globo telenovela.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) was not satisfied with breaking into Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) wedding to get his rival arrested. He also put his finger in the face of the Countess of Barral and accused her of being the engineer’s accomplice. “He’s going to keep his friend company in jail,” trampled the corrupt politician.

Embarrassed, Mariana Ximenes’ character was forced to confess to Pedro that he actually committed the crime of forgery in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. The monarch was angry with his mistress, but promised to help her get rid of the accusations.

Luísa’s pressure, however, will rise when Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) summons him to testify in the scenes that will be shown from the next Thursday (23).

The noblewoman will maintain the version that the protagonist, played by Michel Gomes, has always worked as a free man on her father’s plantation in the Recôncavo Baiano. She, however, will not even wait for the chief to turn his back on her to plan an escape from the country.

The aristocrat will plead with Teresa Cristina that she must leave court immediately after receiving a letter warning that Eugenio (Thierry Tremouroux) is seriously ill.

Pedro will not accept the separation and will intercept Luisa’s carriage on its way to the port of Rio de Janeiro. “Are you leaving like this? Without giving us the chance of a farewell worthy of our love, of everything we’ve lived through?”, asks Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso).

“Even from a distance, I will continue to love you in the same way. Forever”, will conclude Luísa, who will not go back on her decision.

Week Summary

Monday, 12/20 (Chapter 115)

Tonico claims that Zayla revealed Samuel’s identity to him, and Olu, Candida and Guebo don’t believe it when the girl denies it. Luisa can get in trouble for having given Samuel a false letter of manumission. Zayla is expelled from Tonico’s house, and takes the evidence against the deputy.

Lota borrows money from Lupita and plots against her rival. Quinzinho, Prisca and Hilário manage to make Vitória give up on denouncing Clemência. Zayla apologizes to Samuel and says he will hand Tonico over to the police. To get revenge on Zayla, Madame Lambert burns the evidence against Tonico.

Tuesday, 12/21 (Chapter 116)

Zayla is humiliated by Madame Lambert. Candida fights with Olu and claims that she will find Zayla. Clemencia doesn’t understand when Vitória calls her a thief, and Quinzinho negotiates with his ex-wife.

Vitória leaves the casino and asks for shelter on Thursday. Gastão is frustrated when he learns that he is still unable to participate in ministerial meetings in Brazil. Prisca and Hilário mourn Vitória’s departure. Zayla asks Candida for forgiveness. Justina believes that Guebo still likes Zayla. Tonico offers a reward for Dolores and Nelio.

Wednesday, 12/22 (Chapter 117)

Nélio tells Dolores that they need to flee. Nino confesses to Bernardinho that he wants to marry Celestina. Leopoldina discovers that Celestina is in love. Pedro tells Luísa about the distrust of Brazilian deputies towards Gastão.

Olu doesn’t accept Zayla back in his house. Guebo defends Zayla, who asks her friend for forgiveness. Due to the scandal with Samuel, Pilar is removed from the Third Order. Guebo reveals to Samuel that Zayla lost the evidence against Tonico. Celestina announces to Teresa that she will marry Nino.

Thursday, 12/23 (Chapter 118)

Teresa is disappointed in Celestina and sends her away from the Quinta. Peter talks to Samuel. Leopoldina, Isabel and Nicolau say goodbye to Celestina. Pilar leaves the Third Order, under everyone’s strong emotion. Candida advises Zayla to be humble. Pedro tells Samuel that Tonico will be arrested.

Luísa is summoned to testify about Samuel’s case. Teresa wishes for Celestina’s happiness, but mourns the loss of her friend. Pedro asks Caxias to look for Zayla. Bernardinho insinuates himself to Lupita, as part of Lota’s plan. Pilar suggests running away with Samuel. Borges interrogates Luísa.

Friday, 12/24 (Chapter 119)

Luísa tells Borges that she didn’t forge Samuel’s letter of manumission. Pilar insinuates to Isabel that the delay in getting pregnant could be caused by Gastão. Gastão asks Pedro to return to the war as commander of the Brazilian army.

Quinzinho begs Vitória to return to the casino. Dolores discovers she is pregnant and celebrates her love with Nélio. Bernardinho kisses Lupita. Justina catches Guebo and Zayla very close. Luísa announces to Pedro and Teresa that she will return to France.

Saturday 12/25 (Chapter 120)

Luísa explains that she needs to leave to help Eugênio, and Isabel suffers. Guebo tells Justina that he wants to stay with her. Pedro questions Luisa’s carriage. Mauá supports Samuel. Luísa leaves for France.

Nino suggests to Tonico that Nélio may have found the evidence against the deputy. Celestina confronts Nino about her fear of Tonico. Clemency begs Victoria to return to live in the casino.

