Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras, is offered to São Paulo

Palmeiras’ priority is to reinforce the attack for next season. With the idea of ​​bringing at least two new players to the sector, the club, of course, will negotiate those who were already in the squad. One of them is Luiz Adriano, who is not well liked by the fans due to controversial episodes during 2021.

In addition, on the field, Luiz Adriano contributed little to the team led by Abel Ferreira. With that, the São Paulo club evaluates any negotiation for the player or if it will just terminate the contract. The attacker can even stop at the wall neighbour.

According to information from journalist Samir Carvalho, Luiz Adriano was offered to São Paulo, which is also looking for a 9 shirt for 2022. According to Samir, Tricolor liked the idea and is in contact with representatives of the 34-year-old athlete.

“We will wait to see if there will be progress in the negotiations. Luiz Adriano is in the phase of termination with Palmeiras, he didn’t have a good year. The season was bad, he had problems with the fans and now he is looking for another club. There are also proposals from the Arab World, Qatar. An offer from Internacional was expected for all the history it has with the club from Rio Grande do Sul. During this time, it was offered to São Paulo, which he liked a lot. If he’s going to hire is another story, I’m saying he was offered and he liked it”, said Samir.

With the shirt of Palmeiras, Luiz Adriano played 104 matches, having scored 32 goals and responsible for nine assists, in addition to having participated in the titles of the last two Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

