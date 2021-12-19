Man with pregnant wife already missed 2 days of honeymoon

posted on 12/18/2021 6:28 PM



(credit: Samara Schwingel/CB/DA Pres)

With the cancellation of several flights from Latam, due to problems at Guarulhos Airport, many people suffer from lost trips. This is the case of Rafael Barbosa, 37, and Caroline Ferreira, 28. The couple left Londrina (PR) on Friday (17/12), the day after the wedding. The idea was to go to Maceió (AL) in order to enjoy the honeymoon. However, two days later, the two are in Brasília and are trying to embark for their final destination.

At Brasília Airport, the two had been trying to obtain information since 11:00 am. The flight to Maceió went through a connection in São Paulo (SP). However, upon arriving at Guarulhos Airport, they were informed of the cancellations and boarded for Brasília. “They said that from here we would go to the final destination. But the flights were also cancelled”, says Rafael. The couple stood in a line with over 200 people and, when they were attended to, they received the news that they could only board for Alagoas on Sunday (12/19).

“It’s a forecast. I’ve already missed two days of my honeymoon and I’m going to miss another one. I’m with my pregnant wife, feeling sick, and we don’t have any information. We’re going to a hotel funded by the company, but I wanted to be in Maceió”, says Rafael. He complains about the loss of hotel nights and other investments made for the trip.

Latam informed, through a statement, that it continues with the operation fully impacted by the fall of the beacon system (lighting) at the airport of São Paulo/Guarulhos, which happened on Friday (17/12), but stated that “it continues to harm the progress of the operation”. According to a company statement, “any delays at other airports are the result of this incident that is beyond the company’s control, but which is causing a ripple effect in the operation.”