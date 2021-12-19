Manchester City beat Newcastle 4-0

This morning, Manchester City beat Newcastle by 4-0, in a match valid for the 18th round of the Premier League. The goals of the game were scored by Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Mahrez and Sterling.

With this result, Pep Guardiola’s men remain isolated in the lead, with 44 points, and have a streak of six consecutive victories. The Magpies, on the other hand, live a drama and remain in second place, with just 10 points in 18 games.

Manchester’s team was superior throughout the match and proved effective in their attacks. The Citizens opened the scoring after just four minutes with Rúben Dias and the advantage was extended by João Cancelo, at 27. In the second stage, City sealed the victory with goals from Mahrez, at 18, and Sterling, at 40.

Manchester City returns to the field next Sunday, 26, against Leicester City, at 12:00 (GMT). Newcastle, on the other hand, will play Manchester United, on Monday, 27, at 17:00 (GMT).

With just four minutes of play the Citizens opened the scoring. Zinchenko made a nice pass to Cancelo who, on the back line, threw a balloon into the middle of the area. Newcastle’s defenders screwed up, and Rúben Dias was free and in the right place to hit the net.

That’s it, Cancelo!

What a goal! João Cancelo dribbled two markers, took advantage of the space at the entrance to the area and got well from the right to hit a nice shot at the angle, without a chance for Dúbravka. 2 to 0 at St. James’ Park.

Doubtful bid

Ryan Fraser arrived in the City area, but was intercepted by the defense. Shortly after the ball recovered, Ederson was coming to the split, tried to break, but ended up taking down the Newcastle player. The Magpies called for a penalty, but the match referee did not score anything and the VAR was not activated.

Dubravka!

The play started with a Cancelo cross that found Bernardo Silva. The shirt 20 found Jesus, who nodded at point-blank range, but Dúbravka palmed him away. Shortly thereafter, Sterling dribbled the marker and shot for the angle, but the goalkeeper stretched to get the ball.

sacramental victory

After a cross from Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez appeared in the back of the defense and put it in the back of the net. The assistant called the offside, but the VAR took action and validated the goal.

At the end of the second stage, Jesus made a play through the end line and found Sterling in the small area, who only had the job of pushing to balance the nets. 4 to 0 for City!

Chronology

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET: NEWCASTLE 0x4 MANCHESTER CITY

Reason: English Championship

Place: St. James’ Park Stadium, Newcastle (England)

Date and time: December 19, 2021, at 11 am (GMT)

Goals: Rúben Dias (4′ 1ºT), João Cancelo (27′ 1ºT), Riyad Mahrez (18′ 2ºT), Sterling (40′ 2ºT)

Yellow cards: Hayden (NEW), Rodri (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI)

Red cards:

NEWCASTLE: Dúbravka, Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden (Longstaff), Joe Willock (Saint-Maximin), Joelinton, Miguel Almirón (Hendrick), Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson. Technician: Eddie Howe

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Rúben Dias (Stones), João Cancelo, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri (Fernandinho), Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez (Palmer), Gabriel Jesus and Sterling. Technician: Pep Guardiola