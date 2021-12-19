Marcella Rica praises Giovanna and Angel’s sex in Secret Truth 2: ‘Blowdown’ · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Marcella Rica praises Giovanna and Angel’s sex in Secret Truth 2: ‘Blowdown’ · TV News 4 Views

Marcella Rica praised the sex scene between Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Angel (Camila Queiroz) in Verdades Secretas 2, which aired this Friday (17) on Globoplay. After showing that she was watching, Vitória Strada’s fiancée commented on her satisfaction in the actresses’ profiles. “It rocked a lot,” she wrote.

The scene opened the penultimate chapter of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco and lasted just over eight minutes. The “scratch and roll” happened after Giovanna declared herself to Angel in her apartment. “Too bad,” praised Marcella.

Print of Stories by Marcella Rica

Marcella Rica’s reactions to the sex scene between Angel and Giovanna. Reproduction: Instagram

The reaction was left in a comment to an Agatha post on Instagram, with a teaser of what would happen between the characters in the episode to be released. Vitória’s fiancée also showed up in a more general post by Camila about the end of the serial. “Beautiful work,” he wrote.

On social networks, the scene also garnered praise among viewers, mainly for the chemistry between the actresses and the lack of fetishism that usually happens in adult films that show sex between two women.

“The scene is beautiful. Explicit, honest, not fetishized,” wrote netizen Anna Bagunceira on Twitter. “The chemistry of Agatha Moreira and Camila Queiroz!”, highlighted user Sérgio Santos on the same social network.

Check out some reactions below:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Loans for home purchase exceed R$ 150 billion and set a record in 2021, points out BC | Economy

The granting of new loans for the purchase of their own home by individuals broke …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved