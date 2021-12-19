Marcella Rica praises Giovanna and Angel’s sex in Secret Truth 2: ‘Blowdown’ · TV News

Marcella Rica praised the sex scene between Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Angel (Camila Queiroz) in Verdades Secretas 2, which aired this Friday (17) on Globoplay. After showing that she was watching, Vitória Strada’s fiancée commented on her satisfaction in the actresses’ profiles. “It rocked a lot,” she wrote.

The scene opened the penultimate chapter of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco and lasted just over eight minutes. The “scratch and roll” happened after Giovanna declared herself to Angel in her apartment. “Too bad,” praised Marcella.

Marcella Rica’s reactions to the sex scene between Angel and Giovanna. Reproduction: Instagram

The reaction was left in a comment to an Agatha post on Instagram, with a teaser of what would happen between the characters in the episode to be released. Vitória’s fiancée also showed up in a more general post by Camila about the end of the serial. “Beautiful work,” he wrote.

On social networks, the scene also garnered praise among viewers, mainly for the chemistry between the actresses and the lack of fetishism that usually happens in adult films that show sex between two women.

“The scene is beautiful. Explicit, honest, not fetishized,” wrote netizen Anna Bagunceira on Twitter. “The chemistry of Agatha Moreira and Camila Queiroz!”, highlighted user Sérgio Santos on the same social network.

Check out some reactions below:

I wanted to say that Angel and Giovanna’s sex scene is BEAUTIFUL! It is explicit, honest, they are so delivered!!! It’s not fetishized and it certainly wasn’t written by a man. WHAT A SCENE MY FRIENDS, what a scene!!!!!! Thank you for that @globoplaypic.twitter.com/tp3AWfGFcG — Anna Bagunceira (@annabagunceira) December 18, 2021

The chemistry of Agatha Moreira and Camila Queiroz! Giovanna and Angel killing Cristiano and running away together would be perfect. #SecretTruths2pic.twitter.com/sL8Bt74EMv — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) December 14, 2021

if god hates gays why did they serve us with these works of art? one day emisue, the other angel and giovanna, it’s about winning yes #SecretTruths2pic.twitter.com/keVN3VPDzw — ᵗʰᵉ ᵠᵘᵉˡ SXY GRL (@rqlovatr1kru) December 18, 2021

And this kiss from Angel and giovanna MY GOD, I’M IN CHOQ, I just wanted to be in the middle of there 😭 pic.twitter.com/o5i5ImHkbM — Camile Gonçalves (@usercamile) December 15, 2021