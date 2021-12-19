Marcos Braz leaves for Portugal and gives details about the possibility of Flamengo hiring Jorge Jesus

Starting this Sunday, the Flamengo, through Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, football vice-president and executive director of the ministry, starts to meet with the Portuguese targets for coaches aiming at the 2022 season. Jorge Jesus returns and, in his style, he denied that the club is in negotiations with Mister.

– There is no negotiation. If there is no negotiation, he cannot have said “no”. That’s what I say, there’s a lot of speculation – said Braz, in the lobby of the Tom Jobim International Airport.

– You can’t deny it all the time, talking about A, B or C. We’re making this trip in a very well-planned way. We are not looking to repeat absolutely anything, we are looking to repeat the project that we conceived at the beginning of 2019.

In a headline in the newspaper “A Bola”, published this Saturday, the publication was succinct and direct: “Jorge Jesus says no to Flamengo”. Braz was asked about such publication.

Last Friday, Spindel, who left for Europe before, stated that Flamengo would meet with Jorge Jesus – currently satisfied at Benfica – in the coming days and that there was interest in hiring him again.

To see if Braz just wanted to stifle speculation to alleviate the pressure or if, in fact, Jesus won’t talk about a possible return. But Fla plans to meet with other coaches there: Paulo Sousa (of the Polish national team), Rui Vitória (no club) and Carlos Carvalhal (of Braga).

– We never travel with no proximity to one side. We have to be very careful so that, when we don’t have a certain success with a certain technician, it starts with plan C, D and E. It’s not fair to the professionals. This has nothing to do with people being A, B or C. What I can tell Flamengo fans is that we are very calm and aware in the search for a professional – commented Marcos Braz.