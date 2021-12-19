Martinelli was the protagonist of a dominant and offensive Arsenal that thrashed Leeds

Arsenal are in an excellent moment in the Premier League and thrashed Leeds 4-1 this Saturday, even playing away from home, at Elland Road. The team took advantage of a great start to the match and had two goals from Gabriel Martinelli in the first stage to open up the advantage. It was the league’s only game this Saturday after the other four were pushed back by Covid’s rosters.

Leeds had a lot of embezzlements. Coach Marcelo Bielsa told Sky Sports before the game that seven defenders were unavailable. Arsenal, who have nothing to do with that, took the opportunity to dominate the match from the start, show strength and create many chances, with the game defined in the first half, when the Gunners opened 3-0 on the scoreboard.

As in previous games, former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out and was not even listed. He is in conflict with coach Mikel Arteta for disciplinary infractions. The attacker didn’t exactly miss, because the team created many chances and quickly opened the advantage.

In the first few minutes, midfielder Martin Odegaard created some chances for Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka. On minute 16, in a ball that went to Lacazette, the defense was wrong and the ball remained inside the area and who took advantage of it was Martinelli, who hit high and scored a beautiful goal: 1-0.

The second goal came on a counterattack. Granit Xhaka fired Martinelli at speed, from behind the defense, and the Brazilian, very fast, advanced into the area to play with category and score 2-0, in the 28th minute. The third goal came at the end of the third stage, with Bukayo Saka. Inside the area, he took advantage of the ball that was left, submitted and the good one even deflected, which killed the opponent’s goalkeeper: 3-0.

In the second half, Leeds managed to reduce it with a penalty converted by Raphinha, in the 30th minute. In the end, Emile Smith Rowe, who entered the second half, completed the score after a nice exchange of passes with Odegaard and closed the account for the Gunners 4-1.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the table with 32 points – five less than Chelsea. It was Arsenal’s third consecutive Premier League victory. Leeds, in turn, is only 16th, with 16 points, five more than Burnley, the first team in the relegation zone – but which has three games in hand.