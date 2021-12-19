Maurílio has improvement in vital signs, says the press office

Last Saturday night (18th), a new medical bulletin on the state of health of the countryman Maurílio was released. The singer has been in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) since last Tuesday (14) when he suffered three cardiac arrests. According to the information provided by the artist’s press office, he remains in serious condition, but with an improvement in his clinical condition.

“The hospital informs you that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro remains hospitalized in the Unit’s ICU, still in serious condition, continuing to improve his clinical condition, showing signs of neurological activity. He continues on hemodialysis, reacting well to therapy so far. It presents an important evolution of vital signs, and it was possible to further reduce medications to control the pressure and parameters of the respirator. It is planned to pass a nasoenteral tube and start an appropriate diet through this route. It continues with a multidisciplinary assessment, with good results from the treatment instituted so far.”

The woman from the country, Luana Ramos, is confident in the artist’s recovery and made a post on Instagram saying: “A little about the feeling of yesterday, which I shared on twitter #forçamaurílio”.

“Keep praying! He’s reacting! It’s already his victory!”, she said, putting out the medical report with details of her husband’s state of health. “The hospital informs that Mr. Maurílio Dehnont Ribeiro remains hospitalized in the Unit’s ICU, still in serious condition, in progressive clinical improvement. The patient is still breathing with the help of devices, with the need for continuous monitoring of vital signs”, the note began.

“As planned by the team, the sedative medications were turned off, in order to carry out an assessment of neurological conditions. He is still on hemodialysis, something the nephrology team has already expected, and he has a favorable response in his kidney functions and improvement in his vital signs, requiring less and less medication for this purpose. It is under the care of a multidisciplinary team with a promising response to the treatment instituted so far,” the statement said.

