Maurílio is still hospitalized in serious condition, but shows improvement

Country singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luíza, has improved in his health in recent hours.

The medical bulletin released today shows that the artist had “important evolution of vital signs”, although he is still hospitalized in a serious condition in Goiânia.

Maurílio has been hospitalized since Tuesday (14), after suffering three cardiac arrests and being in a very serious condition. The singer was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

See the full bulletin:

“The hospital informs that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro remains hospitalized in the Unit’s ICU, still in serious condition, continuing to improve his clinical condition, showing signs of neurological activity. He is still on hemodialysis, reacting well to therapy so far. vital signs, and it was possible to further reduce medications to control the pressure and parameters of the respirator. It is planned to pass a nasoenteral tube and start an appropriate diet through this route. so far.”

hospitalization

Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, was admitted to Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia, on Tuesday (14), after experiencing difficulty breathing and severe chest pain. As a result, the 28-year-old singer had three cardiac arrests and was revived.

He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, the most serious complication of thrombosis. Diagnosis is characterized by displacement of the thrombus from the vein to the lung. Gravity depends on the size and amount of clots formed as a result of the change.

In some situations, the joint action of cardiologists, neurologists, angiologists, pulmonologists and even hematologists is necessary to control the condition.

According to information previously disclosed in medical bulletins, the singer is “on mechanical ventilation, with all intensive support. No hospital discharge is expected.”