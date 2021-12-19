Maximum scale cyclone destroys island with 180,000 people

A powerful typhoon left at least 19 people dead, cut power and communications in entire provinces, and caused widespread destruction in Central Philippines. A governor said his island “disappeared”. Super typhoon Rai, the most powerful to hit the Philippines this year, uprooted trees, brought down power lines and flooded entire cities.

The Dinagat Islands, one of the first provinces to be hit by the typhoon’s devastating winds, remained incommunicado on Saturday due to power and communication lines cuts. Governor Arlene Bag-ao, however, managed to publish a statement on the province’s website to say that the island of about 180,000 was “destroyed”.

More than 300,000 people abandoned homes and hotels as Cyclone Rai swept through the central and southern parts of the country, disrupting communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings. Besides the locals, there are many national tourists. The super typhoon arrived on the island with a sustained wind of 195 km/h.

Philippine authorities announced that at least 19 people had died in the cyclone on its way to the tourist island of Palawan before entering the South China Sea towards Vietnam. Many flights have been suspended, and dozens of ports remain temporarily closed, in the face of warning of large waves that could cause “fatal flooding” in low-lying coastal areas.

“We are seeing people wandering the streets, many of them in shock,” reported Dennis Datu, a correspondent for local broadcaster ABS-CBN, speaking from the devastated city of Surigao on the island of Mindanao. “All buildings are seriously damaged, including the provincial office of the disaster agency. It looks like he was hit by a bomb,” he added.

“This monstrous storm is terrifying and threatens to hit coastal communities like a freight train,” Alberto Bocanegra, director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent in the Philippines, warned yesterday. “We are very concerned that climate change is making typhoons more violent and unpredictable,” he added.

In the central province of Bohol, which was directly hit by the typhoon, the coast guard said its personnel aboard boats rescued residents who were on roofs and trees to seek refuge from the rapidly rising waters.

Named “Odette” in the Philippines, Storm Rai formed late in the typhoon season, which typically runs from July to October. A “supertyphoon” is an extremely violent cyclone, equivalent to a category 5 hurricane (maximum on the Saffir-Simpson scale) in the Atlantic. Only around five are registered each year in the world.

Rai became one of the most intense tropical cyclones on the planet this year on Wednesday and joined the short list of systems that have reached Category 5. The planet has previously had five Category 5 storms, the vast majority in the Pacific Ocean.

These were the cases of super typhoon Mindulle in the Pacific Northwest on September 26; super typhoon Chanthu in the Pacific Northwest and near the Philippines on September 10; super typhoon Surigae in the Pacific Northwest and near the Philippines on April 17; tropical cyclone Faraji in the Southwest Indian Ocean on February 8; and tropical cyclone Niran in the South Pacific Ocean on March 5, as surveyed by meteorologist Jeff Masters of Yale Climate Connections.