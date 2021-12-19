Mega-Sena accumulates, and the New Year’s draw should pay R$ 350 million

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena accumulates, and the New Year’s draw should pay R$ 350 million 0 Views

Nobody got the six scores of contest 2439 from Mega-Sena. With that, the Federal Savings Bank informed that the accumulated prize for the next draw, scheduled for December 31, is R$ 350 million. The last day of the year contest is special and known as Mega of the Turn.

The six dozen drawn this Saturday (18) were 08-02-34-38-47-51. The expected prize andfrog R$ 3 million if there was a winner.

Forty-six bets hit the corner, set of five tens right. Each one gives the right to a prize of R$ 40,082.94.

The court, set of four dozen right, went out for 3,008 tickets. Each one is entitled to a prize of R$875.67.

For games made by Caixa’s website, the minimum amount to bet on Mega-Sena is R$30, whether for a single bet or more than one.

To place a bigger bet, with 7 numbers, the price rises to R$31.50, according to Caixa, the bank responsible for the contest.

Another option to reach the minimum price is to place seven single bets, which together have the same value, R$31.50. Furthermore, the pools, available online, are another option.

Sweepstakes

One way of betting on Mega-Sena, in addition to individual games, is to form a group to choose the numbers, called Bolão.

Upon being registered in the system, the bet generates a share receipt for each participant, who can redeem their share of the prize individually.

Pools have a minimum value of BRL 10 and each share must be at least BRL 5, being possible to make a pool of at least two and a maximum of 100 shares.

The player can also acquire shares of raffles organized by lottery companies. Just ask the attendant for the amount of shares you want and keep the receipt to check the bet on the day of the draw.

In this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee may be charged, at the lottery’s discretion.

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

  • 35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);
  • 19% among 5 number correctors (Quina);
  • 19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);
  • 22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final competitions.
  • 5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year with final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next competition, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).

Mega of the Turn

The 2021 Mega da Virada contest 2440 can pay, on the last day of the year, the biggest prize in the history of Caixa lotteries. It will be R$ 350 million for those who match the six numbers drawn. Bets started on November 16th and can be placed until 5pm on the day of the draw.

  • 1 in 11

    Mega da Virada takes place on December 31 and the prize can reach R$ 350 million. For most people, it’s hard to imagine what that money means. CNN Brasil Business gives an idea. Check out:

    Credit: Photo: PAULO GUERETA/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • two in 11

    539 Taycan Porsches

    With simultaneous launch in Europe and Brazil, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has a suggested public price from R$ 649 thousand. With the prize amount, it would be possible to buy 539 units of the luxury car.

    Credit: Disclosure

  • 3 in 11

    371 Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire Watches

    Swiss watch brand Hublot sells itself as an innovative brand. His slogan, The Art of Fusion, is about fusing different elements in design, materials and even movements. The Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire model is a good example of this. Launched in January this year, it costs no less than US$ 169 thousand – the equivalent of R$ 942 thousand. Mega da Virada’s prize would be enough to buy 371 units.

    Credit: Disclosure

  • 4 in 11

    2 “Meules de blé” (“Wheat piles”) tables, of van gogh

    More than a century since it was last seen in public, a vibrant painting by Vincent van Gogh, once seized by the Nazis, is being auctioned off. The watercolor of a harvest scene, titled “Meules de blé” (“piles of wheat”), is expected to sell for up to R$165 million. Therefore, the value of Mega da Virada would buy two paintings equal to this one, and there would still be R$ 20 million left over.

    Credit: Christie’s Images Ltd.

  • 5 in 11

    2 Space travel with Jeff Bezos

    It took just 11 minutes, but the supersonic flight into space by New Shepard, a suborbital capsule with a rocket system built by the space company Blue Origin, marks the first crew trip by the company founded by Jeff Bezos. The price for a passenger on the Bezos rocket was quoted at US$ 28 million (about R$ 146 million). For the winner of the Mega da Virada, it would be possible to make two trips to space with the richest man in the world and still have R$ 58 million left.

    Credit: Getty Images

  • 6 in 11

    350 Trips on Megayate Terra 300

    The ultimate symbol of wealth, superyachts saw a huge increase in demand during the pandemic, as the ultra-rich craved privacy and social distance in its most luxurious and exclusive form. For those who do not want to buy one of these models, they can occupy one of the 20 VIP suites of the megayacht Terra 300, at a cost of just over US$ 1 million per person. The amount is reverted, in part, to funding scientific studies.

    Credit: Courtesy/Earth 300

  • 7 in 11

    1,605 Bottles of the World’s Oldest Whiskey

    The Skinner Auction House auctioned, according to them, the oldest whiskey in the world for US$ 40 thousand. With the value of Mega da Virada, it would be possible to buy around 1,605 of these bottles.

    Credit: Reproduction

  • 8 in 11

    350 around the world

    The Oceania Cruises, which departs San Francisco, USA, on January 15, 2023 with 684 passengers aboard, will travel around the world in 180 days, passing through 33 countries, 96 ports of call and 60 world heritage sites of UNESCO. The tour costs no less than R$1 million, which means that Mega da Virada’s winning bet, if taken alone, can travel around the world 350 times.

    Credit: Pexels

  • 9 in 11

    2 Bombardier 350 Challenger Jets

    In September, Bombardier unveiled a luxury version of its Challenger 350 executive jet. The Challenger 3500 is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022 for a value of US$26.7 million (R$145 million). With this, it would be possible to purchase two models and still have R$ 60 million left over.

    Credit: Disclosure

  • 10 in 11

    5 Luxury penthouses in Rio de Janeiro

    Overlooking Flamengo beach, on the south side of Rio, the largest penthouse in Latin America has four floors, five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a roof garden with swimming pool and a garage for 12 cars. The nearly 4,000 m² of luxury are available to anyone who can spend R$ 65 million. With the Mega da Virada jackpot, it is possible to acquire 5 units equal to this one.

    Credit: Henrique Martins

  • 11 in 11

    26 Montblanc High Artistry pens

    This year, the Montblanc High Artistry line honors the Great Wall of China. There are 5 limited edition fountain pens. The most exclusive of the collection, Edition 1 Imperial, has a barrel and cap in 18-carat yellow gold amidst a sea of ​​sapphires, rubies, tourmaline and diamonds. A brilliant 4.69 carat cut diamond crowns the piece. The unit value is almost US$ 2 million (R$ 13.4 million), in other words, the Mega da Virada prize can be equivalent to at least 26 units of the pen.

    Credit: Disclosure

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Will drivers be released from Dpvat in 2022? Understand the current situation

The National Council of Private Insurance must decide later this year whether Brazilian drivers will …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved