Mega-Sena accumulates, and the New Year’s draw should pay R$ 350 million

Nobody got the six scores of contest 2439 from Mega-Sena. With that, the Federal Savings Bank informed that the accumulated prize for the next draw, scheduled for December 31, is R$ 350 million. The last day of the year contest is special and known as Mega of the Turn.

The six dozen drawn this Saturday (18) were 08-02-34-38-47-51. The expected prize andfrog R$ 3 million if there was a winner.

Forty-six bets hit the corner, set of five tens right. Each one gives the right to a prize of R$ 40,082.94.

The court, set of four dozen right, went out for 3,008 tickets. Each one is entitled to a prize of R$875.67.

For games made by Caixa’s website, the minimum amount to bet on Mega-Sena is R$30, whether for a single bet or more than one.

To place a bigger bet, with 7 numbers, the price rises to R$31.50, according to Caixa, the bank responsible for the contest.

Another option to reach the minimum price is to place seven single bets, which together have the same value, R$31.50. Furthermore, the pools, available online, are another option.

Sweepstakes

One way of betting on Mega-Sena, in addition to individual games, is to form a group to choose the numbers, called Bolão.

Upon being registered in the system, the bet generates a share receipt for each participant, who can redeem their share of the prize individually.

Pools have a minimum value of BRL 10 and each share must be at least BRL 5, being possible to make a pool of at least two and a maximum of 100 shares.

The player can also acquire shares of raffles organized by lottery companies. Just ask the attendant for the amount of shares you want and keep the receipt to check the bet on the day of the draw.

In this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee may be charged, at the lottery’s discretion.

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% among 5 number correctors (Quina);

19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final competitions.

5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year with final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next competition, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).

Mega of the Turn

The 2021 Mega da Virada contest 2440 can pay, on the last day of the year, the biggest prize in the history of Caixa lotteries. It will be R$ 350 million for those who match the six numbers drawn. Bets started on November 16th and can be placed until 5pm on the day of the draw.