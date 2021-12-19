Mega-Sena accumulates; see the numbers drawn – 12/18/2021 – Daily life

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled the numbers of the contest 2,439 of the Mega-Sena this Saturday night (18th). Nobody got the six numbers right and the next draw will be on the 31st, with the Mega da Virada.

The numbers drawn on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, were: 02 – 08 – 34 – 38 – 47 – 51.

Forty-six people matched five numbers and each will win R$40,082.94. In addition, 3,008 bets matched four numbers, with payouts starting at R$875.67 for single six-number bets.

According to Caixa, the probability of hitting a bet with six numbers (in the amount of R$ 4.50) is one in more than 50 million. When betting with seven numbers (which costs R$31.50), the chance goes up to one in 7.1 million.

The value of a single bet is R$4.50. ​Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery outlet, or over the internet, through the Caixa Lotteries application or through the Caixa lotteries website.

On the internet, the minimum amount must be R$30. In other words, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to place at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to mix with other games, like Quina or Lotomania, for example.

DEADLINE

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for investment in Fies (Finance Fund for Higher Education Students).

MEGA OF THE TURN

Since the 16th of November it is already possible to bet on the Mega da Virada, traditionally drawn on the 31st of December. The estimated prize for this year is R$ 350 million and the value does not accumulate.

That is, if there are no winners in the main track (six numbers), the amount will be divided between the corner hitters and so on.

The value exceeds the R$ 325.2 million from last year and should become the biggest prize in the history of Caixa Lotteries. If only one winner takes the jackpot and applies the entire amount to savings, there will be more than R$1.5 million in monthly income. The money is also enough to buy 40 mansions, worth R$8.75 million each.