micron: what are the symptoms of the new variant compared to the previous ones – International

Sore throat, sore muscles, especially in the lower back, stuffy nose, stomach problems and loose stools are possible signs of the new variant, preliminary data indicate (photo: Getty Images)

Scientists around the world have been studying in detail the micron, the new variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading at an accelerated rate in several countries.

In South Africa, where it was initially detected, it now accounts for over 90% of new infections. In London, UK, half of the newly reported cases are already caused by micron.

Some findings have already been made, including that micron is significantly more contagious, but much remains to be discovered about this new variant.

What about symptoms?

In a BBC interview, Canadian immunologist and geneticist John Bell, Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, UK, and UK government advisor for Covid-19, said that the symptoms of micron are “different” from earlier strains of coronavirus.

Sore throat, sore muscles, especially in the lower back, stuffy nose, stomach problems, and loose stools are possible signs of the new variant.

“One of the things we know is micron is quite different,” he said, adding that myalgia (muscle pain) is a “distinguishing feature” of micron and that public health experts didn’t know why.

According to Bell, data from South Africa and the Zoe app (which helps to bring together research on the spread and symptoms of Covid-19 in the UK) showed that other unusual symptoms of micron include “a little intestinal discomfort, stools soft”.

“It’s one of the most interesting features. It looks like (the micron) is behaving differently,” he told BBC 4’s Today programme.

micron two to three times more contagious than delta (photo: Getty Images)

Doctors in South Africa have also noted sore throat rather than sore throat, dry cough, extreme tiredness and night sweats.

Loss of taste or smell, reported in numerous patients who have contracted the earlier variants of the coronavirus, do not appear to be among the symptoms of this variant first reported in South Africa.

Transmission and reinfection

In the interview, Bell added that while some things are known about the micron, others have not yet been determined by the data.

One thing scientists know, he said, is its transmissibility.

“We know a few things about this variant and there are a lot of things we don’t,” he said.

“We know this is a highly infectious variant, two or three times more infectious than delta, which was a very infectious variant in itself.”

“One of the reasons it’s spreading across the country (UK) so quickly is because it’s very, very contagious,” he added.

A preliminary South African study, published on the Medrxiv website, looked at nearly 3 million people infected with Covid-19. And found that the risk of reinfection with the micron variant is three times greater than for the delta and beta variants of the coronavirus.

The authors concluded: “The evidence suggests that the micron variant is associated with a substantial ability to evade immunity from a previous infection.”

There are still no consolidated data on the severity of the micron variant, although reports from South Africa indicate that it causes milder covid (photo: Getty Images)

Gravity

However, when it comes to the severity of the disease, Bell said “at the moment we don’t really have the data” and added that the next few weeks will indicate the severity of the variant in the UK.

A survey of nearly 78,000 cases of micron in South Africa, published last Tuesday (12/14), found that the variant is resulting in milder disease compared to previous waves, with 29% fewer hospitalizations from the that the Wuhan strain is 23% compared to the delta.

Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare, South Africa’s largest private healthcare provider, told British newspaper The Telegraph that early trends during the country’s fourth wave, caused by micron, indicated a “much less severe form” of Covid-19 .

During the first three waves, 100% of the 55,000 Covid-19 patients hospitalized at the Netcare facility required oxygen. So far, during the new wave, only 10% of the 337 hospitalized patients have needed oxygen, Friedland said.

He noted, however, that these results were only preliminary and that the situation could change.

For their part, British authorities recommended “really serious caution” over reports that a reduction in hospitalizations was being observed in micron cases in South Africa.

This sentiment was echoed by Maria Van Kerkhove, technical leader of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) coronavirus response, during a December 8 press conference, when she cautioned that mild disease reports are only smaller-scale observational findings and lack the necessary evidence. Scientific basis is needed and added that “too early” to draw firm conclusions.

On December 12, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a micron “tidal wave” and said: “Don’t make the mistake of thinking micron can’t hurt you, it can’t leave you and your loved ones seriously ill.”

The next day, the prime minister announced the first casualty of the new variant in the country and reinforced the need for vaccination, which was also defended by immunologist John Bell.

“The best we can do is vaccinate people who have not been vaccinated,” said Bell BBC.

“That’s what really hurts the system.”

The UK has been trying to speed up vaccination in the country and hopes to vaccinate the entire adult population with a booster dose by the end of the year.

