Military personnel in Portugal are filmed having fun attacking immigrants

posted on 12/18/2021 5:27 PM



(credit: ALVARO ISIDORO)

Seven members of the National Republican Guard were filmed attacking immigrants from the Odemira region in Portugal. In the images, one can see the victims being insulted with profanity and beaten with slashes and punches. At the site, it is possible to see an official Guard vehicle. The information is from CNN Portugal.

In one of the images, a member of the National Republican Guard tells one of the immigrants to vacuum what appears to be a breathalyzer device. “Suck it, it has pepper gas, animal!”, says the military man. The man, after inhaling deeply through his mouth, becomes distressed and spits. “Son of a bitch!”, insults the GNR military.

The victim asks for water, not speaking Portuguese and not understanding what the officers are saying. His phone rings, but the military won’t let him answer it. The young man continues to suffer from direct inaction of pepper gas while the military laughs and calls him stupid.

The Public Ministry describes the entire succession of events: “The targeted individual felt ill and asked for help, which was denied by the defendants.” In the text of the indictment, it is written that everyone knew that “they were in the service of the State, as employees, in uniform or on the premises of the GNR, they did so in a manifest excessive use of the power of authority that the military post confers on them and that they should respect and honor”.

The same happened with three more immigrants. On January 13, 2019, inside a GNR post, the military forces them to crouch and with a ruler they repeatedly beat them in the palms of their hands. Not satisfied, they order the three victims to say “thank you” (which in Portuguese means “thank you”).

In the indictment document, the Public Ministry states that one of the agents “fired pepper spray in the direction of one of those individuals.” One of the victims asks to speak to someone and one of the agents responds: “‘Talk with the boss’ “.

At this point, the military orders them to put themselves in a plank position and start beating them with several random and repeated blows to the body. “During all these acts, the defendants laughed and enjoyed the subjugation they imposed on those three individuals, without any justification and without any of them taking any action to stop such conduct.”

On September 12, 2018, a military guard in uniform, but not on duty, takes an immigrant to the GNR post. In the sequence of the videos, it is possible to see that he ordered the victim to say “Fo** me the horns”, forcing him to repeat the sentence until he uttered it correctly in Portuguese, a language he does not master. The scene of attacks was repeated and “as soon as the individual had uttered those words, he was given a strong slap in the face”, describes the text of the prosecution’s indictment. The GNR military filmed everything with his cell phone while he attacked the immigrant and laughed at the situation.

The group of soldiers was under surveillance because of another very similar process, also about aggressions against immigrants from that area. The accused did not know they were being wired and the Judiciary Police overheard a conversation between them, in which they expressed concern if the PJ opened the seized cell phones. Some of the soldiers, now accused by the Public Ministry, had already been found guilty in another case. Five GNR soldiers were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to three and a half years.

The military were convicted of crimes such as kidnapping, offense to qualified physical integrity, violation of residence and even forgery of documents. “Pain, suffering and humiliation”, describes the Public Ministry in the indictment. “They were doing it to take advantage of the precarious, fragile and unprotected situation of the victims” and joined forces to deprive them of freedom.