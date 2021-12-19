Milton: In 92, the SP didn’t want to hire Ronaldo Fenômeno for… US$ 15 thousand! – 12/19/2021

Ronaldo Fenômeno is only mentioned in the Brazilian sports media this weekend.

After all, the always victorious R9, now a businessman, last Saturday carried out a maneuver that was beyond risky and unpredictable.

He simply BOUGHT THE CRUISE!

And how the world goes around, isn’t it?

Yes, since back in 1993, Fox revealed the Phenomenon to the world.

And today, the grateful center forward wants to repay everything he achieved in his brilliant career with great support from the Minas Gerais club.

This is very beautiful!

But did you know that the phenomenon was supposed to explode in Morumbi do São Paulo and not in Toca da Raposa do Cruzeiro?

Yes, as you can see in the exclusive documents below, which were provided to Kalef João Francisco Neto, deputy football director for São Paulo in 1992.

Note that the managers of “a certain Ronaldo” offered half of the boy’s pass to São Paulo, via Kalef, for a modest $15,000.

José Eduardo Mesquita Pimenta, the president at the time. – controversial, very successful in his administration in the middle of the Telê era -, he announced that the kid Ronaldo was very expensive (without seeing him or having him tested) for 15,000 dollars and offered only 7,500 dollars for 50% of the pass, not giving a deal .

Then Ronaldo went to Cruzeiro and it turned out.

The said 7,500 dollars were mentioned by Pimenta in an informal conversation and not in the dispatch in his own hand, above, recalls Kalef.

Note that this is not a legend like those of Pelé “dismissed by Vasco”, Rivellino “sent away from Palmeiras”, Euzébio “not accepted by the railway on a tour of Mozambique” and the boy Maradona “snubbed by the Portuguesa who did not agree to pay 30,000 dollars in 1976”.

It’s serious and documented stuff!

With Ronaldo in the team or with the money in the box from his evident sale, wouldn’t the Tricolor do Morumbi be more victorious today?

Ah, Mosque Pimenta, what nonsense….

