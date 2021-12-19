Minas explains the absence of Thaisa in the semi – Web Vôlei

The Itambé Minas fan was surprised to see the squad for the semifinal of the World Championship against Conegliano, this Saturday. Thaísa’s name did not appear. Was it an error in the official broadcast? No. The two-time Olympic champion really missed out, giving way to the talented young Julia Kudiess.

In contact with the Web VolleyballAfter the match, Minas Tênis Clube’s advisors confirmed the problem with the network. Thaisa was spared to try to play in the dispute for third place, this Sunday, at 9 am, against Fenerbahce, who lost the other semifinal to Vakifbank 3-0. The player, who didn’t even participate in the warm-up, has been feeling pain in her shin hence the need to spare it in the semifinals.

She saw a 3-1 defeat by Conegliano on the outside, alongside Keyla Monadjemi, manager of Minas’ women’s volleyball.

Thaisa is already receiving different treatment since the severe knee surgery, which could have even ended her career early. When she surprised by giving up competing in the Tokyo Olympics, the physical issue was already preponderant. The half of the net knows that the body needs to be carefully treated on a daily basis so that she can have a few more years of volleyball in front of her.

Conegliano and Vakifbank compete for gold this Sunday at 12:30 pm, broadcast by Fox Sports. The game between Minas and Fenerbahce will be broadcast on the Star Plus streaming channel. Fenerbahce eliminated the other Brazilian team at the World Cup, Dentil Praia Clube, by 3 sets to 1, last Friday.