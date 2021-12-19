Minas has bad performance, loses by 3 sets to 0 to Turkish team and is off the podium at the Club World Cup | volleyball

Minas Tênis Clube lost to Fenerbahce by three sets to zero, with a meager second set, and is out of the podium at the Club World Cup, in Turkey. The partials were 25/18, 25/7 and 28/26. The team commanded by Nicola Negro started with Macrís, Carol Gattaz, Pri Daroit, Neriman Ozsoy, Thaisa, Dani Cuttino and Léia (Libero).

After making a relatively good semifinal, after being defeated by Conegliano, the expectation was that the Minas Gerais team would arrive with renewed energy for the bronze dispute. However, the match was far below expectations.

After an unstable first set, Minas entered the second set off, had a non-existent reception and, consequently, did not reach double digits on the scoreboard (25/7). In the third partial, Minas came back better, but the Turkish team followed better and closed the victory by three sets to zero.

The World Cup grand final will be played this Sunday between Conegliano, from Italy, and Vakifbank, from Turkey.

