Ministry of Health reduces the booster dose interval against Covid from 5 to 4 months – 12/18/2021 – Balance and Health

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced on Saturday (18) the reduction of the interval for applying the third dose of the vaccine against Covid from five to four months. According to him, the objective is to expand protection against the omicron variant.

“The booster dose is essential to stop the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups”, he stated in his official profile of the social network.

The minister informed that the ordinance with the modification will be published next Monday (20).

“Get informed about your municipality’s vaccination calendar and see if your turn has come,” he posted.

The omicron variant was first identified and registered in South Africa in November of this year. She has already traveled to at least 77 countries, including Brazil, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

The new strain was classified by experts as worrisome due to the speed of spread.

Earlier, Queiroga said that the ministry decided to establish a longer procedure to authorize the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years and will only announce the decision on the matter on January 5, despite authorization from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency ) for the vaccination of this group.

According to the minister, the longer term is important because it is a “sensitive issue”.

“Anvisa, through a decision of its own management, included the Pfizer vaccine for application in children aged between 5 and 11 years”, he said. But, according to Queiroga, the “introduction of this product as part of a public policy requires a more in-depth analysis” by the ministry.

In his assessment, the authorization from Anvisa alone was not enough for the vaccination to be put into practice.

Last Thursday (16), Anvisa authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children aged 5 to 11 years. Until then, the manufacturer’s doses could only be applied in the country for people over 12 years old.

The start of vaccination for this group, however, did not start immediately because the Ministry of Health has not yet requested the purchase of specific doses for the age group. The forecast is to immunize 70 million children.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is critical of the Covid vaccine and has tried to block the immunization of children under 18, said Thursday that he intended to release the names of the technicians “so that everyone knows who these people are and obviously form your judgment”.

At least two threats were sent to Anvisa against directors and technicians of the body against groups against the vaccination of children. In the first case, the author was identified and taken to testify.

Those responsible for approving the vaccination of children rejected any kind of threat.