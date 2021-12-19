Ministry of Health will only decide on vaccination of children on January 5, says Queiroga | Health

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Saturday (18th) that the government will only release an official position on the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old against Covid next January 5th – almost three weeks from now .

According to Queiroga, there will be a public hearing on January 4 at the Ministry of Health, which will serve as the basis for the folder’s final decision.

“Until January 5th is an absolutely adequate time for the authorities to analyze Anvisa’s decision in all its nuances, including in relation to the application of these vaccines,” Queiroga told reporters.

On Thursday (16), Anvisa authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children in this age group. The vaccine to be applied will have a slightly different formulation than the adult version and, therefore, there are no doses available in Brazil for this target audience. See the table below:

1 of 1 Pfizer: differences between vaccines for adults and children — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa Pfizer: differences between vaccines for adults and children — Photo: Reproduction/Anvisa

Pfizer informed this Friday (17) that it is not yet possible to determine the date of delivery of pediatric doses of its vaccine against Covid-19 to Brazil. In a statement, the drugmaker said it was making “every effort so that the doses reach the country as soon as possible”.

Also on Friday, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski gave the federal government a period of 48 hours to comment on the inclusion of this age group in the vaccination plan.

The action filed with the STF aims to force the government to create a schedule of childhood vaccinations before school goes back, in addition to defining a national vaccination day or setting dates for immunization joint efforts.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized last Thursday (16) the application of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years.

This Saturday, the minister Queiroga stated that the authorization of the Anvisa for vaccination of this age group is not enough to start vaccination.

“It’s not enough because you look at all the public policies that are here at the Ministry of Health and check all the authorizations that Anvisa has made in relation to medicines, medical devices. Just see what has been authorized by Anvisa and what is incorporated in the SUS. They are different assessments,” he said.

According to Queiroga, it is necessary to “verify Anvisa’s decision in detail”.

Anvisa Approves Pfizer Covid Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Years Old

On Thursday night, the director-president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, had already refuted Queiroga’s statements about a need for “reanalysis” of the subject.

“This is not just a decision by the agency’s technical committees with their more than 20 years of experience. (…) The medical societies (also) gave us the security to enact the decision we made on a technical basis, no politics, nothing of other influences”, declared Barra Torres.

“And what we are waiting for now is an analysis as soon as possible (by the Ministry). I am sure that the Minister of State, when contacting these entities, will logically have the same opinions that we had and today were made public” , he continued.

Disclosure of server names

On Thursday night (16), President Jair Bolsonaro — who declares not to have been vaccinated — raised doubts about Anvisa’s decision in a live broadcast on social networks. The president demanded the disclosure of the name of those responsible for the authorization and said that parents must evaluate whether or not they will give the immunizing agent.

This Friday (17), the Association of Anvisa Servers (Univisa) repudiated President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)’s intimidation of the agency’s technical staff after the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid for children.

Also on Friday, the CEO of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, reacted and defended the agency’s decision. He recalled that in October and November members of Anvisa were targets of threats.

“Not long ago, we were threatened with death, a series of harassments and other criminal acts,” he declared. This, he said, added to the work — “which is already very difficult, complex and exhausting — completely unnecessary concerns,” he said.