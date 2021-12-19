Mion reveals about recording

In today’s edition of “Caldeirão”, Marcos Mion, 42, decided to troll his own participation in Rede Globo’s year-end vignette. Amidst the jokes, he revealed that he ended up farting during the recording of the scene in which he was in a car and generated ‘climate’.

“My God, my time has come, guys. Look how beautiful it is. It’s in the Globo vignette. People, what a beautiful scene, right? I did this scene and said: “Wow, I’m opening the air to breathe new air and a new time has arrived”, said Mion, in the painting ‘That A Globo doesn’t Show’

The presenter showed the scene in which he appears in a car opening the window with a smile from ear to ear. However, he said his children laughed and compared it to a video of his pet riding in his car.

Then, I got home and my son said: “I love that you are like our dogs”. Anyway, for my kids, I’m a happy dog ​​hanging out on Rede Globo. That’s it.

Caldeirão: Mion says his children compared him to his dog in a year-end vignette by Globo Image: Reproduction/Globe Network

Then, Mion opened the game and said that he ended up farting in the middle of the recording of the scene in which he showed his arrival at the Rio station in his car.

Now you see this scene. I received several compliments on social media. “Look at Mion breathing the air of a new moment.” Every beautiful poetry I received. I don’t want to ruin everyone’s mood, but I’m going to tell everyone, but I’m going to tell the truth. The expectation was poetry, but the reality is this [entra um som de um pum]. This time I opened the window to seek life. I had to share this information with you and now there is no way to unverify it. Paulão, motorcycle, it was bad, at the time I was quiet and it was a strange atmosphere in the car, like there is a strange elephant here. But yellow hand, guys. I assume.

With laughs, the presenter of “Caldeirão” thanked for having joined up before entering the studio for having met with renowned actors from Rede Globo.

I went to the studio with Marisa Orth, Juninho Andrade, Dan Stulbach, Cesar Tralli and Sandra Annenberg. If I let go there, Dan will give me a racket. I thank the friends who received the friendly fire in the car. So, if you have something strong inside you, share it with others.

Emotion

Earlier this month, Marcos Mion told fans that he was thrilled to see, for the first time, his participation in TV Globo’s year-end vignette, which premiered last night on the channel.

“Did you see, right? In Globo’s year-end vignette. It’s so crazy. I insist on coming here and opening the camera and talking to you, because this trajectory of mine, this step of mine, my dream, turned into something like You came with me, you put me here. Every victory I need to share with you. It’s as if there was a space in my chest that was filled with gratitude,” he said, at dawn today.

In the account made in Stories on Instagram, the presenter of “Caldeirão” recalled that, earlier this year, his professional life was not going well. In January, Mion was dismissed from Record and left the command of “A Fazenda”.

“This year was very difficult. I think it was the hardest professional of my life. Ending the year like this, having the greatest professional achievement of my life, and I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t tell the truth. I started 2021 with the biggest nightmare of my life professional life. I had never experienced something like this, unimaginable. And to end up making the biggest dream come true… That’s why I’m a machine of emotion and gratitude,” he added.