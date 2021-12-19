Monkeys kill 250 dogs in India for “revenge”

Monkeys kill 250 dogs in India in an act of revenge

Angry monkeys are taking revenge on dogs in India

About 250 dogs have already been killed by primates

According to locals, the killing is in retaliation after a baby monkey has been killed by a dog.

In the Beed district of Maharashtra (India), angry monkeys are taking revenge on dogs. According to the Indian newspaper News 18, about 250 dogs have been killed by primates.

Residents told the publication that the situation began when some dogs killed a baby monkey, approximately a month ago.

After that, primates started killing offspring in the area, throwing them from the tops of trees or buildings. They wait for dogs and attack by taking them somewhere considerably high to hurl them from there.

In the village of Lavool, the forest department was called in to capture the monkeys, but failed to catch a single animal. The villagers themselves tried to save the dogs, but the primates also began attacking humans, who fell from buildings and injured themselves.

After almost all the dogs in the village died, the monkeys started to attack small children, causing panic among the inhabitants of the region.