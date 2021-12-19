Moro denies having worn BRL 7.5 thousand shoes and PT safety pins

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on Moro denies having worn BRL 7.5 thousand shoes and PT safety pins 0 Views

Former Justice Minister, former judge and pre-candidate for president Sergio Moro (Podemos), complained about a news item that said that the shoes he used in an event would cost R$7.5 thousand. According to him, it is “a lie” and the sneaker is “a basic and comfortable model”.

“The people who robbed Petrobras during the PT government must have expensive shoes,” he wrote on Twitter.

The news, originally posted by the portal Brasil 247, said that Moro is “taking the life of a rich man” and that the footwear in question was from the Ermenegildo Zegna brand. The value, according to the website, varies between R$7.5 thousand and R$9 thousand.

The image was posted yesterday by the ex-minister’s wife, Rosângela Moro, on Instagram. In the caption, she signals that the moment is a “farewell to friends” that the two made during the period they lived in the United States.

THE UOL he sought the advice of PT president Gleisi Hoffmann to comment on Moro’s declaration. If there is a response, the text will be updated.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Itapemirim will even use its buses to transport passengers on canceled flights

This Saturday night (18th), Itapemirim issued a new note with instructions to passengers who had …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved