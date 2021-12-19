Moro denies having worn BRL 7.5 thousand shoes and PT safety pins

Former Justice Minister, former judge and pre-candidate for president Sergio Moro (Podemos), complained about a news item that said that the shoes he used in an event would cost R$7.5 thousand. According to him, it is “a lie” and the sneaker is “a basic and comfortable model”.

“The people who robbed Petrobras during the PT government must have expensive shoes,” he wrote on Twitter.

There’s a blog linked to PT spreading fake news out there that I wear 7,500 reais from Ermenegildo Zegna’s shoes. LIE! My sneakers are a basic, comfortable Adidas model. The people who robbed Petrobras during the PT government must have expensive shoes. pic.twitter.com/gShPLKfGw3 — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) December 18, 2021

The news, originally posted by the portal Brasil 247, said that Moro is “taking the life of a rich man” and that the footwear in question was from the Ermenegildo Zegna brand. The value, according to the website, varies between R$7.5 thousand and R$9 thousand.

The image was posted yesterday by the ex-minister’s wife, Rosângela Moro, on Instagram. In the caption, she signals that the moment is a “farewell to friends” that the two made during the period they lived in the United States.

THE UOL he sought the advice of PT president Gleisi Hoffmann to comment on Moro’s declaration. If there is a response, the text will be updated.