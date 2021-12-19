Nakamura talks about how he handled Erika’s romance with her son

In today’s edition of “Caldeirão” (Rede Globo), Erika Januza was with her boyfriend, Juan Nakamura, and mother-in-law, Carol Nakamura, for a competition. In a relaxed moment, the actress said that she began to have a relationship with Nakamura’s son only after asking permission to ‘not have problems’ in the friendship with the dancer.

The presenter Marcos Mion introduced the teams for the attraction game and joked that Erika Januza’s team had similar people. She then introduced her boyfriend and mother-in-law.

Carol Nakamura is my mother-in-law. It’s weird, but that’s it, folks.

“Is she the one you went to ask permission to kiss?” asked Mion. “Exactly. A straight person doesn’t like trouble. I went to ask her,” said Erika. “Was it weird? Was it normal?” the presenter joked. “Ah, we were at Carnival. I told him: ‘Wait for your mother to come back'”, said the actress.

Juan Nakamura joined in the conversation, revealing that he tried to stay with Erika without her mother knowing, but heard the actress denying that she would get involved in secret.

Me talking to her and she: ‘let’s talk to your mother’. I said: ‘let’s take advantage of my mother leaving. Let’s take a walk’, but she was like: ‘Let’s wait for your mother to come back to ask for permission’.

Mion was amused by the story and wanted to know from Carol Nakamura how she felt when she saw her friend ask permission to have a relationship with her son.

Everyone wanting to know how you responded to Erika when she said she wanted to have a ‘gratin’ with Juan?

“When I came back from the bathroom, she came back with that little eye, you know the kitten from Shrek? “Oh, can I?” I said: ‘Of course. I do not see. He forgets he’s my son'”, guaranteed Nakamura, laughing.

“I thought she would be angry”

In a recent interview with Patricia Kogut’s column, from the O Globo newspaper, Erika Januza said that she sought out Carol Nakamura to talk about the romance and feared that she would get angry because they were friends.

“I’m very discreet and I take things as far off the radar as possible. He also doesn’t like to expose himself very much, so we’ve been living that in our own little world. We’re very close. Juan is a great guy, very sweet and mature for his age (21 years old); she’s 35. We met at Carnival, he’s known my family for some time and is super approved,” he said.

“She showed me a picture of him a thousand years ago. I remember being startled and saying, ‘Do you have a child that size?’ she’s going to be mad at me.’