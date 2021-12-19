Narrator places Corinthians’s ranking for Libertadores as Sylvinho’s merit

Differently from what many people think, Silvio Luiz, narrator of TV network!, placed Corinthians’ classification for the 2022 Libertadores as Sylvinho’s merit. The coach has been much contested by the fans.

According to the narrator, Sylvinho’s work is good and part of the crowd will have to “swallow” the coach in the 2022 season. In addition, the narrator also cited the arrival of Paulinho and the maintenance of Willian as good arguments for believing in coach’s rise for next year.

“At Corinthians Paulinho is coming, Sylvinho stays, although the crowd doesn’t like it very much, but they’ll have to swallow Sylvinho. For Corinthians to get where they are, it was Sylvinho’s fault,” said Silvio Luiz in a video released by TV network!.

“Paulinho is arriving, Willian is already there. Next year I’m sure he’ll be much better than this year. Poor Sylvinho… he made an omelet without an egg, and showed his ability”, concluded the narrator.

With Corinthians since May of this year, Sylvinho played 40 games and finished the Brazilian Championship in fifth place, which guaranteed the classification for the group stage of the Libertadores. There are 15 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats so far.

