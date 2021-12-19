NASA will launch the most powerful telescope ever created in the coming days – News

The launch date of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) by an Ariane 5 rocket, postponed several times, was confirmed for December 24 by NASA, the American space agency, and by Arianespace this Saturday (18th).

“The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is confirmed for December 24 at 9:20 am in Kourou (12:20 GMT),” tweeted Arianespace.

The JWST, engineering’s most complex gem, will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space. It was built in the United States under NASA direction and incorporates European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) instruments.

His launch from Kourou base, where he arrived in October from California, has been delayed twice due to minor problems.

NASA and Arianespace wanted to exclude any risk related to the launch of the instrument, developed more than 20 years ago at a cost close to US$ 10 billion (R$ 56.9 billion).

The joint NASA and Arianespace teams “successfully encapsulated the observatory in the Ariane 5 rocket,” the space agency explained, when confirming the launch date. The telescope was placed on the rocket’s head.

An overhaul of the launch will take place on December 21, and if everything is ready, the rocket will move to the launch stage on December 22, NASA said.

Touted as the successor to the Hubble telescope, launched in 1990, the JWST must explore with unparalleled precision all phases of the cosmos, right down to the early ages of the Universe and the formation of the first galaxies. It will orbit the Sun, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.