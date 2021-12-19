NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Jupiter’s mysterious VIDEO and IMAGES

NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Jupiter’s mysterious VIDEO and IMAGES

NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Jupiter’s mysterious VIDEO and IMAGES

NASA's Juno mission continues close to Jupiter and its moons, with the US space agency probe picking up data on Ganymede's atmosphere.

NASA’s Juno space probe re-flights Jupiter, revealing unique audio and images from its satellite Ganymede, which is the largest in the Solar System. “This audio clip is wild enough to make you feel like you’re riding as Juno passes by Ganymede for the first time in more than two decades. If you listen carefully, you will hear the abrupt shift to higher frequencies about halfway through the recording, which represents entering a different region of Ganymede’s magnetosphere,” he explained Scott Bolton, principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute, California, USA. The sound, picked up by the US space agency probe’s Waves instrument, was created by electrical and magnetic radio waves produced by the satellite’s magnetic field In addition, the scientists shared images of the cyclones at the poles of Jupiter, with Lia Siegelman, one of the scientists, highlighting the similarities between the dynamics. Jupiter’s atmospheric atmosphere and the eddies in Earth’s oceans. The Juno mission began in July 2016 with the goal of studying Jupiter and its satellites; this was the 38th overflight of the largest planet in the Solar System and its moons.

NASA’s Juno mission continues close to Jupiter and its moons, with the US space agency probe picking up data on Ganymede’s atmosphere.

NASA’s Juno space probe performed a new flyover of Jupiter, revealing unique audio and images from its satellite Ganymede, which is the largest in the Solar System.

“This audio snippet is wild enough to make you feel like you’re on horseback as Juno passes alongside Ganymede. for the first time in over two decades. If you listen carefully, you’ll hear the abrupt shift to higher frequencies about halfway through the recording, which represents entry into a different region of Ganymede’s magnetosphere,” explained Scott Bolton, principal investigator at the Southwestern Research Institute, California, USA.

The sound, captured by the Waves instrument of the US space agency probe, was created by electrical and magnetic radio waves produced by the magnetic field of Jupiter’s satellite.

In addition, the scientists shared images of cyclones at Jupiter’s poles, with Lia Siegelman, one of the scientists, highlighting the similarities between Jupiter’s atmospheric dynamics. and the eddies in Earth’s oceans.

“When I saw the richness of the turbulence around the Jovian cyclones, with all the minor filaments and eddies, it reminded me of the turmoil you see in the oceans,” he commented.

The Juno mission started in July 2016 with the aim of studying Jupiter and its satellites; this was the 38th overflight of the largest planet in the Solar System and its moons.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

