Nasr joins Porsche-Penske for new era of WEC and IMSA SportsCar

Felipe Nasr was hired by the alliance between Porsche and Penske for endurance (Photo: Porsche AG)

Felipe Nasr will live a new moment in his career from 2022. The 29-year-old Brazilian was confirmed as the pilot of the alliance between Penske and Porsche for the new convergent era of the World Endurance and IMSA SportsCar with the adoption of LMDh class prototypes . Besides Nasr, another driver announced by the Porsche-Penske partnership last Saturday (19) was the American Dane Cameron.

The two chosen bring a curriculum full of titles in endurance. Cameron, for example, was IMSA SportsCar champion in the GTD class in 2014 and the main category, that of prototypes, in 2016 and 2019. Felipe, on the other hand, always alongside compatriot Pipo Derani, was a two-time SportsCar champion with Action Express, in 2018 and 2021.

Even before the end of the season, Nasr announced the departure of the team, which indicated the departure for another big project, such as the Porsche-Penske, planned for 2023.

However, work has already started to be carried out in 2022 with an intense battery of tests with the new LMDh hybrid prototype, whose management will be the responsibility of the Swiss Urs Kuratle.

From 2023, Porsche-Penske will enter the LMDh prototype in the World Endurance and also in the IMSA SportsCar, which will enable participation in the two main long-term racing competitions of the season and presence in events such as the 24 Hours from Le Mans and Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring in the same car.

Porsche develops, together with Penske, the new LMDh prototype for 2023 (Photo: Porsche AG)

In his Instagram account, Nasr highlighted the new moment in his career. “Very happy to announce my arrival in the Porsche Motorsport family and the Penske team. Together in this new phase of hybrid prototypes”, he wrote.

Porsche Motorsport head Thomas Laudenbach highlighted the start of the project and preparation work starting next month. “We are working hard with our partner Penske on the development of the new LMDh prototype and we collaborate closely with the Multimatic chassis factory at all times. In January, we will begin intensive testing to ensure that we are perfectly ready for our 2023 debut.”

