NATO general wants troops in Bulgaria and Romania, says German newspaper

The top NATO general has suggested that the alliance establish a military presence in Bulgaria and Romania after Russia has set up a position near the Ukrainian border, published the German newspaper Der Spiegel on Saturday.

The publication stated that the proposals made by Tod Wolters, Supreme Commander of NATO Allied Forces Europe, will have the effect of expanding the alliance’s “enhanced advanced presence” mission, under which it has deployed military forces to the Baltic states and Poland .

Der Spiegel did not directly quote Wolters. The publication said it obtained “information” that Wolters “defended a reinforcement of troops on the eastern border” of NATO during a videoconference with military chiefs of NATO allied nations.

The paper said the plan would have the effect of “expanding NATO’s presence (to Romania and Bulgaria) through the Enhanced Advanced Presence (EFP) mission.”

NATO officials did not comment on the matter. Expanding NATO’s presence in Bulgaria and Romania is something both countries have been asking for.

Russia denies it is planning an invasion of Ukraine. The country says it is responding to what it sees as threats to its security because of Ukraine’s ever closer ties with NATO and the country’s aspirations to join the alliance.

Moscow said on Friday it wants a binding guarantee from NATO that it will desist from any military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine.