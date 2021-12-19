Nelson Rubens flees from a blitz and almost runs over the police | Column Fabia Oliveira

This week, presenter Nelson Rubens was caught in a blitz in São Paulo and, after a quick test that detects the presence of alcohol in the air, the presenter took off his car to flee the scene and not need to take the breathalyzer test, when asked to pull over the vehicle. The information is from Fabíola Reipert and Reinaldo Gottino, from the ‘Balanço Geral SP’.

Presenters had access to the police report and, according to the document, the initial test indicated that Nelson was drunk. When trying to leave the place in a hurry to not need to blow the breathalyzer, Nelson Rubens dropped cones that were in the middle of the way and almost ran over a policeman.

In addition, it was also found that the presenter has his license to drive expired since 2015 and suspended until 2022. The licensing of his car is delayed since 2016.

In terms of traffic, Nelson Rubens does not have a good record. In 2013, he got in a bad way and ended up running over a man in the crosswalk. At the time, he tried to flee the scene of the accident, but was stopped by other drivers.

