Netflix: All series canceled in 2021

In 2021, Netflix released several original series in its catalog. Attracting the constant audience of thousands of people around the world with truly captivating series, unfortunately, there are also those that the public, somehow, did not get involved as much as expected by the directors.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this list, which includes all Netflix series that were canceled on the streaming platform in 2021.

Check it out below!

15. The Baker Street Irregulars

Source: Netflix

Willing to tell a little more about the history of the title group, involved in the plot of detective Sherlock Holmes, the series in question was composed of eight episodes released in March 2021.

Despite having an agile plot and captivating characters including Sherlock (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and Watson (Royce Pierreson) as never seen before, the plot did not please subscribers and the series was canceled shortly after its debut.

14. my father and other vexations

Source: Netflix

Jamie Foxx returned to sitcoms after a long time dedicated to film productions. In the plot, her character had to deal with her teenage daughter (played by Kyla Drew Simmons) after her mother’s death. However, in all his attempts to be a good parent, he ended up failing and embarrassing his offspring in every way possible.

13. Hit & Run

Source: Netflix

The 1st and only season of the series premiered in August 2021 on Netflix, but was canceled about a month later due to the low numbers obtained in its first few weeks and its high production cost.

Although this spy thriller with a lot of suspense has several breathtaking scenes, its plot did not catch the attention of the audience, even leaving behind some unanswered questions.

12. The Crew

Source: Netflix

When released in February this year, The Crew it looked quite promising, particularly given its immersive plot centered on an amusing conflict about a racing team that had to deal with the arrival of their new coach. Despite this, few people were really interested in the production and it was canceled in July 2021.

11. Mr. Iglesias

Source: Netflix

Another comedy series that didn’t last long was Mr. Iglesias, which brought the comedian Gabriel Iglesias to the fore, living as a high school teacher with an important mission in hand: transforming his students through education, although none of them have any interest in this regard.

Launched in 2019, that same year, the production was renewed for a 2nd season. However, this year, Netflix confirmed its cancellation.

10. grand army

Source: Netflix

Netflix is ​​also known for its prestigious teen series. With a bold plot and a little different from usual, grand army ended up not pleasing. When approaching a group of students from a public institution in New York, the production infiltrated pertinent dilemmas of that phase with a lot of drama and impactful scenes.

9. The Last Kingdom

Source: Netflix

Based on novels by writer Bernard Cornwell, the historical drama originally developed on the BBC in 2015, featuring the epic adventures of a Saxon warrior in search of his own identity.

Although four seasons have already been released by the streaming giant, the show was canceled this year. Even so, the filmmakers ensured that the narrative will be completed in a film, with filming scheduled for early 2022.

8. #blackAF

Source: Netflix

Developed by Kenya Barris, the same creator of the iconic black-ish, the series also explored various conflicts involved in family relationships. Initially, production was renewed for Season 2 in 2020, shortly after its original debut, but Netflix backtracked that year and canceled the sitcom.

7. Dial Amiga To Kill

Source: Netflix

As reported by streaming executives, the 3rd season of Dial Amiga To Kill it will also serve as the last in the series, given that production work was already advanced when the decision not to continue with the plot arose. With Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in the lead roles, at least we will know what will happen to the protagonists at the end of the story.

6. Cursed: The Legend of the Lake

Source: Netflix

Katherine Langford played the young Nimue in this fantasy series filled with dynamism and mystical themes. Based on the Arthurian legend from a new perspective, several action sequences could be seen by the spectators. Despite this, the narrative does not seem to have pleased the public and, therefore, it was canceled about a year after the premiere of the 1st season.

5. aching friendship

Source: Netflix

With hilarious situations and a well-connected cast, aching friendship (bonding, in the original) captivated the platform’s subscribers for dealing with topics considered taboo with great lightness. This year, the 2nd season came to streaming, generating good expectations in part of the public. Despite this, the production does not seem to have reached the effect expected by the filmmakers, being canceled weeks after its official return.

4. family in concert

Source: Netflix

In this series, Katharine McPhee plays a nanny who, after failing as a country singer, gets close to the five gifted children of a widower (Eddie Cibrian) with no prospects for life. Little by little, it becomes one of the joys of the house, causing the family to have their routine changed. Although season 1 is quite interesting, the show was canceled in 2021.

3. Jupiter’s Legacy

Source: Netflix

Netflix still didn’t have an original superhero series to call their own until launch. Jupiter’s Legacy, which was based directly on stories from the comics. Despite the high investment in publicizing the production, little was said on the internet about the development of the episodes and the characters. After its 1st season, the show was soon canceled.

two. Dash & Lily

Source: Netflix

When it premiered in November 2020, Dash & Lily presented a light plot, which showed several nuances of its protagonist’s identity (played by Midori Francis).

The public’s expectation, as the episodes unfolded, was to know if the main characters would finally be able to meet to spend Christmas together. And even though the ending was conclusive, unfortunately, this year, the series was officially canceled.

1. Cowboy Bebop

Source: Netflix

And to close the list, it’s necessary to talk about a live-action series that was long-awaited by many fans of the original anime on the platform and seems not to have pleased all that much. Cowboy Bebop premiered Nov. 19 on Netflix, but has since been canceled by the streaming platform.

