Netflix cancels gringa version of Brazilian series · TV News

Netflix hit the hammer and canceled the series Julie and The Phantoms (2020), a gringo remake of the Brazilian production Julie and the Ghosts (2011-2012). Kenny Ortega, director of the international adaptation, confirmed this Saturday (18th) that the streaming giant does not intend to carry out a second season of the children’s production.

“We found out this week that Netflix won’t be making a second season of the series. While our hearts are sad, we’ll move forward with pride in what we’ve accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating the series,” Ortega said in an Instagram post.

In the outburst, the director thanked the affection of fans around the world. “We hope you will continue to accompany us as we advance in our jobs and careers,” he said.

The actress Madison Reyes, protagonist of the series, also thanked the audience support: “I love you all, eternally, thanks for all the support. This may be the end of Julie Melina, but this is just the beginning of Madison Reyes.”

Released in September 2020, Julie and The Phantoms told the story of Julie (Madison), a teenager who creates a band together with three ghosts, Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Alex (Owen Joyner) and Reggie (Jeremy Shada). The national version of the plot was starred by actress Mariana Lessa and originally aired by Band, on open TV, and by Nickelodeon, on pay TV.

Check out the publication: