Netherlands decrees lockdown during Christmas and New Year to contain omicron variant | World

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (left) and Dutchman Jaap van Dissel, director of the RIVM’s Center for Infectious Disease Control (Dutch acronym for National Institute of Public Health and Environment), attend a press conference on New Coronavirus Measures to Prevent the Spread of the Omicron Variant, in The Hague, December 18, 2021. — Photo: Robin UTRECHT / ANP / AFP
The Netherlands will have another lockdown from Sunday (19) and during the Christmas and New Year festivities. The measure tries to prevent the evolution of the fifth wave of Covid-19 and the strong progression of the omicron variant, according to the announcement of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this Saturday (18).
“I’m here tonight in a somber mood. To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will go back to lockdown starting tomorrow,” Dutch head of government Mark Rutte said during a televised news conference.
A man wears a mask in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on December 18, 2021. The number of guests people can receive at home will also be reduced. — Photo: AP Photo/Peter Dejong
“This is inevitable with the fifth wave and with the omicron spreading even faster than we feared. We must intervene now as a precaution,” continued the Dutch prime minister.
All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theaters must therefore close their doors from Sunday to January 14th, while schools must keep their doors closed until at least January 9, Rutte said.
At the same time, the number of guests that people can receive in their homes is reduced from four to two, except on Christmas Day, December 25th.
The Dutch government’s head of epidemic management, Jaap van Dissel, said during the same press conference that omicron will overtake the Delta variant to become dominant in the Netherlands by the end of the year.
