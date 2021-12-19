Netherlands decrees lockdown from Sunday to contain omicron | World

THE Netherlands announced this Saturday that it will enter lockdown from Sunday to contain the spread of the variant omicron of the coronavirus. According to Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the restrictive measure should last until January 14th.

The government has determined that all non-essential businesses, in addition to bars and restaurants, must be closed. Classroom classes will also be suspended from Monday – this decision had already been taken by the country.

On Friday, the RIVM (National Institute of Public Health) reported 15,433 new cases covid-19, down 25% from last week, but still above the peak of any other wave in the country.

The announcement came after the government met with health experts, who advocated closing non-essential services. That’s why, earlier today, residents of different cities took to the streets to do their last shopping.

In Leiden city centre, about 20 kilometers outside The Hague, there were rows outside some stores, such as toys, luxury skin care, or cosmetics.

Rutte said earlier this week that omicron could be the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the Netherlands until January.

The new variant has already been identified in over 70 countries around the world. According to the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, despite the micron being at the origin of less serious diseases, “the number of cases can again overload unprepared health systems”.

At the Brazil, the municipal health department of São Paulo stated that the city already had community broadcast of the omicron variant. Community transmission happens when both the person who transmits and the person who becomes ill have not left the country.

In total, the city of São Paulo sums 13 confirmed cases of the micron. Studies show that the new strain may be more transmissible, but it causes milder cases of the disease – especially in vaccinated people.