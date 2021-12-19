Netherlands decrees lockdown to contain Ômicron advance

The Netherlands will enter a new lockdown, starting this Sunday (19), to try to contain the high number of Covid-19 cases caused by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

In making the announcement this Saturday (18), Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the restriction should last at least until January 14th.

“The Netherlands is closing again. This is inevitable because of the fifth wave that is coming with the Ômicron variant,” Rutte told a news conference.

All non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and other public places must remain closed. Schools will also not have in-person classes from this Monday (20th).

The decision was taken after a government meeting with health experts, who recommended the restrictive measure.

On Saturday, the country’s public health agency reported a total of more than 2.9 million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 20,420 deaths. On Saturday alone, 14,616 new cases were registered.

The Dutch hit stores this Saturday as they prepared to spend Christmas in lockdown with all stores closed.

The population already expected the announcement of restrictions. The Dutch health minister said authorities were “extremely concerned” about the Ômicron variant.

The main shopping street in the city of Nijmegen, 120 kilometers from Amsterdam, was crowded with people looking for last-minute gifts.

“Apparently I’m not the only one who thought it was better to shop today,” said Femke Bos, 21, as she looked for a birthday present.

City authorities in the port city of Rotterdam have recommended consumers via Twitter to stay home because the city center is “very busy”.

