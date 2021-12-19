Netherlands decrees lockdown to contain omicron variant

People protest against coronavirus measures imposed in the Netherlands, The Hague, 18 December| Photo: EFE/EPA/PHIL NIJHUIS

The government of the Netherlands decreed this Saturday the confinement of the population and the closing of all non-essential activities in the country, as well as schools and universities. The new lockdown starts tomorrow and is expected to remain in effect until at least January 14th.

The measures are ways of trying to combat the spread of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus and were defined at an emergency meeting between members of the Executive’s top. At a press conference, the interim prime minister, Mark Rutte, explained that establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations may remain open, while restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms should stop activities.

In addition, the beauty salons and barbershops will also close. Closed sports facilities are also expected to suspend operation. Outdoor sports will be allowed, however, during limited hours. Cultural events, concerts, among others, are prohibited, and the number of guests for ceremonies will be limited to 100.

Also according to the measures announced today, a maximum number of two visitors will be allowed in each residence per day, with the exception of the period from December 24th to 26th and New Year’s Eve, when there is authorization for four people.

The country’s head of government spoke in a tone of regret about “returning once more to confinement” and stressed that the measure is “unavoidable, as the micron propagates faster than feared”. According to Rutte, the variant will be dominant in the country, that is, it will account for the largest number of new infections by the new coronavirus, even before the end of this year.

According to the country’s Public Health Institute, in the last 24 hours, 14,742 more cases of infection by the new coronavirus and 50 deaths by Covid-19 were registered. In hospitals, 2,373 patients are hospitalized with symptoms of the disease, with 637 occupying ICU beds – in addition to 19 who were transferred to Germany.